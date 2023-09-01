UP T20 | Twitter hails Rinku for repeating audacious antics by clinching Super Over with three sixes in a row

The 25-year-old failed to get going in the regular phase of the game as his sluggish 22-ball 15 saw the tie be taken to a powerplay where his team was set 17 to chase. Rinku's struggles seemed to continue when he failed to earn any fruit from the first of six balls before the finisher completely flipped the script on his head. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh pitched the second ball in the slot and Rinku did not need a second invitation to power the ball over long-off for a maximum. Singh erred next up with a full toss on the pads which the emerging star elegantly flicked away towards square leg for another six. The pressure now evidently on the bowler, Singh dragged a slow delivery wide and back of a length to which the batter responded by freeing his arms and heaving it miles over his head to achieve a heroic end to the innings.