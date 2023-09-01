UP T20 | Twitter hails Rinku for repeating audacious antics by clinching Super Over with three sixes in a row
Rinku Singh torched the opposition in the Super Over by chasing down the target with three sixes on the trotarticles/cricket-2023/Rinku_Singh_UP_T20_Fancode.scorimg.webp|
Fancode
To do it once could be a fluke, but to repeat unfathomable heroics is simply an indication of monumental talent and ability to deliver when the stakes are highest. Rinku Singh went gung ho on Friday to produce a replica of his career-defining finish in IPL by smashing three sixes in a Super Over.
The inaugural edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 saw a slew of household names such as Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, and Dhruv Jurel participate but none managed to outshine the rising star of Rinku Singh. The destructive batter, representing the Meerut Mavericks, made headlines again in Kanpur after driving his team to a thrilling victory against Kashi Rudras with some ungodly power-hitting to provide further credibility to his IPL fame.
The 25-year-old failed to get going in the regular phase of the game as his sluggish 22-ball 15 saw the tie be taken to a powerplay where his team was set 17 to chase. Rinku's struggles seemed to continue when he failed to earn any fruit from the first of six balls before the finisher completely flipped the script on his head. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh pitched the second ball in the slot and Rinku did not need a second invitation to power the ball over long-off for a maximum. Singh erred next up with a full toss on the pads which the emerging star elegantly flicked away towards square leg for another six. The pressure now evidently on the bowler, Singh dragged a slow delivery wide and back of a length to which the batter responded by freeing his arms and heaving it miles over his head to achieve a heroic end to the innings.
The passage of play was eerily similar to Rinku's antics in the latest season of the IPL where he had first risen to global prominence by smashing the Gujarat Titans for five sixes on the trot to chase down an unlikely 28 runs in the final over. With Rinku aving already made his India debut since, Twitterati found another reason to hail tjhe batter as the next big thing in Indian cricket and flooded social media with their praises.
Beast Mode
Rinku Singh unleashes the beast mode! Watch in awe as he smashes everything out of the park! 😱🔥pic.twitter.com/i29a7qBoyB— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) September 1, 2023
