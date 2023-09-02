IND vs PAK | Twitter amazed by Haris Rauf's excessive pace splitting open Shreyas Iyer's bat
Haris Rauf is known for his explosive pace in the world of cricket and batters often get into trouble while facing such fearsome pace bowling. Such was the case when Rauf’s screamer split Shreyas Iyer's bat into half after he played a cover drive and it compelled him to change the bat as well.
India’s Asia Cup 2023 opener has turned out to be disastrous so far with the team losing three wickets on a team total of 51. Shaheen Shah Afridi was wreaking havoc with the ball while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were also bowling in tight areas. Rauf is always known for his fearsome pace and he stole the limelight with a fiery delivery in the match as well which led to something unusual.
Rauf was bowling the eighth over of the innings and Iyer was facing the fourth delivery of the over. It was pitched up outside off and the batter drove it through the covers earning four runs as a reward for the shot. However, the ball came off the cue end and it broke the bat as a result of the sheer pace. The Twitterati noticed the incident and expressed their amazement on the incident.
What a pace!!
September 2, 2023
Pace power
Haris Rauf's delivery broke Shreyas Iyer's bat. Pace is pace, yaar 🔥🔥 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/5Ue4v0AR8o— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 2, 2023
Smashed
Shreyas iyer bat broken on Haris rauf's delivery #PAKvIND #RohitSharma #ShaheenShahAfridi #HarisRauf #ShreyasIyer#pakvsind #INDvsPAK #Cricket #ODI #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2023 #ViratKohli #BabarAzam #Rainpic.twitter.com/jUBJK5hCTa— Niche Universe (@Every_Niche) September 2, 2023
Broken
Shreyas Iyer's bat broken on Haris Rauf's delivery.#AsiaCup2023 #PakvsInd pic.twitter.com/lkdgJjKKSL— Zawar Hassan Raza🇵🇰 (@Zawar_Ahlybait) September 2, 2023
Deadly pace
Shreyas Iyer dismissed for 14(9).— Bilal Wazir (@Bilalwaziir) September 2, 2023
Haris Rauf Brake His Bat
Pace is Pace Yr🔥🔥🔥#INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #pakvsind #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/2U2umqjnl5
Gone
Shreyas iyer's bat broken on Haris raif's forey delivery#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 #HarisRauf #ShreyasIyer #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Wf1I3L1RpH— arey saala (@VishwaPrasanth1) September 2, 2023
Super fast delivery
Shreyas Iyer's bat broken on Haris Rauf's delivery.— Sports and Newspaper (@p36242) September 2, 2023
Ball 147 kmh speed ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️
🧐💔💔💔💔💔💔😭#ViratKohli𓃵 #PAKvIND #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup #ShubmanGill #CricketTwitter #Cricket #CricketFever #PAKvIND #RohitSharma
Viratkohli reaction 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ZzWDr0cPC4
Destroyed
Shreyas Iyer's bat broken on Haris Rauf's delivery.#ViratKohli #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/q2qHOJ2BwN— G Class (@AksWagon) September 2, 2023
Too hot to handle
Haris Rauf's delivery broke Shreyas Iyer's bat. Pace is pace, yaar 🔥🔥#AsiaCup2023 #PakvInd pic.twitter.com/Cim07pR7Xr— Sher Ali (@SahabShero) September 2, 2023
Iyer can't handle
The Speed Gun Haris Rauf broke the shreyas lyer bat will the Ball 🔥🤞🏻 #AsiaCup2023 #HarisRauf #INDvsPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/bfuYdvJuTC— Faisal_KhattaCk (@_faisal_khattak) September 2, 2023