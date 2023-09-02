More Options

IND vs PAK | Twitter amazed by Haris Rauf's excessive pace splitting open Shreyas Iyer's bat

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shreyas Iyer's bat was broken after facing Haris Rauf's delivery

(BCCI)

Haris Rauf is known for his explosive pace in the world of cricket and batters often get into trouble while facing such fearsome pace bowling. Such was the case when Rauf’s screamer split Shreyas Iyer's bat into half after he played a cover drive and it compelled him to change the bat as well.

India’s Asia Cup 2023 opener has turned out to be disastrous so far with the team losing three wickets on a team total of 51. Shaheen Shah Afridi was wreaking havoc with the ball while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were also bowling in tight areas. Rauf is always known for his fearsome pace and he stole the limelight with a fiery delivery in the match as well which led to something unusual. 

Rauf was bowling the eighth over of the innings and Iyer was facing the fourth delivery of the over. It was pitched up outside off and the batter drove it through the covers earning four runs as a reward for the shot. However, the ball came off the cue end and it broke the bat as a result of the sheer pace. The Twitterati noticed the incident and expressed their amazement on the incident. 

