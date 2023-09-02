More Options

IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Haris Rauf gives Ishan Kishan ultra-aggressive send-off after dismissal

IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Haris Rauf gives Ishan Kishan ultra-aggressive send-off after dismissal

72

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Haris Rauf gave Ishan Kishan an expressive send off

|

PCB Twitter

It is always a memorable sight for cricket fans when they see players celebrating wickets in unusual ways by resonating a lot of energy. Haris Rauf came up with such an act as he gave an aggressive farewell to Ishan Kishan after getting rid of the batter and directed him to the pavilion.

After losing four wickets early in the game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener, India recovered from the position thanks to a solid partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. The duo posted a record 138 runs for the fifth wicket but Haris Rauf came up with a short delivery to send back Kishan to the pavilion. However, the pacer was seen pumped up after the wicket and he told Kishan to walk back to the pavilion in celebration. Rauf’s celebration earned a lot of attention and it became one of the talking points of the game. 

Rauf was bowling the 38th over of the innings against a well-settled Kishan, who had already completed his half-century, at the crease. The Pakistan pacer banged the ball short and slightly outside off. Kishan tried to pull the shot but mistimed the ball completely as he could only make contact with the bottom half of the willow. The ball ballooned in the air and Babar Azam completed an easy take at mid-on. 

Rauf didn’t hesitate to express his delight for taking a crucial wicket and he was seen pointing his finger towards the pavilion suggesting the batter to exit the field. The Twitterati noticed the incident and expressed themselves on social media afterwards. 

Quite a send off

Heated scene

The frustration

That send off

Ugly

The revenge

Thrashed

This is the rivalry

Pure cricketing passion

Well played Ishan

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all