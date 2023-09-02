IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Haris Rauf gives Ishan Kishan ultra-aggressive send-off after dismissal

After losing four wickets early in the game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener, India recovered from the position thanks to a solid partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. The duo posted a record 138 runs for the fifth wicket but Haris Rauf came up with a short delivery to send back Kishan to the pavilion. However, the pacer was seen pumped up after the wicket and he told Kishan to walk back to the pavilion in celebration. Rauf’s celebration earned a lot of attention and it became one of the talking points of the game.