IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Haris Rauf gives Ishan Kishan ultra-aggressive send-off after dismissal
Haris Rauf gave Ishan Kishan an expressive send off|
PCB Twitter
It is always a memorable sight for cricket fans when they see players celebrating wickets in unusual ways by resonating a lot of energy. Haris Rauf came up with such an act as he gave an aggressive farewell to Ishan Kishan after getting rid of the batter and directed him to the pavilion.
After losing four wickets early in the game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener, India recovered from the position thanks to a solid partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. The duo posted a record 138 runs for the fifth wicket but Haris Rauf came up with a short delivery to send back Kishan to the pavilion. However, the pacer was seen pumped up after the wicket and he told Kishan to walk back to the pavilion in celebration. Rauf’s celebration earned a lot of attention and it became one of the talking points of the game.
Rauf was bowling the 38th over of the innings against a well-settled Kishan, who had already completed his half-century, at the crease. The Pakistan pacer banged the ball short and slightly outside off. Kishan tried to pull the shot but mistimed the ball completely as he could only make contact with the bottom half of the willow. The ball ballooned in the air and Babar Azam completed an easy take at mid-on.
Rauf didn’t hesitate to express his delight for taking a crucial wicket and he was seen pointing his finger towards the pavilion suggesting the batter to exit the field. The Twitterati noticed the incident and expressed themselves on social media afterwards.
Quite a send off
haris rauf— amara. (@r__aymara) September 2, 2023
nikal, nikal, nikal pic.twitter.com/VGUr6ZtAyc
Heated scene
September 2, 2023
The frustration
- Haris Rauf abused Ishan Kishan— 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝕏 (@ImHydro45) September 2, 2023
- Frustrated send off to Kishan
- Murdering holy cows on BakriEid
- He's posting shits about Indians
But Indian players like Virat Kohli will go & hug this Pakistani dog and call it ''Spirit of the game'' Shame ! 🇮🇳💔pic.twitter.com/lNPIS8h6HL
That send off
That Send off from Haris Rauf, Kishan gone For 82, Safe Catch From Captain Babar Azam🔥💯.#BabarAzam #HarisRauf #PAKvIND #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/3XVqc56H7f— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) September 2, 2023
Ugly
36th over: Haris Rauf gave quite an ugly send-off to Ishan Kishan after dismissing him.— leisha (@katyxkohli17) September 2, 2023
40th over: Hardik Pandya smashed 3 boundaries, thrashing Rauf to all parts of the field. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gSTeTd0Mmv
The revenge
Haris Rauf gave a send-off to Ishan Kishan— Utsav 💔 (@utsav__45) September 2, 2023
And then Hardik Pandya humbled him by hitting 3 boundaries in the next over 👊#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/17jMDlggh2
Thrashed
Haris Rauf gave quite an ugly send-off to Ishan Kishan after dismissing him and in his next over, Hardik Pandya sent the ball off to the boundary thrice, thrashing Rauf to all parts of the field. Instant kadak jawab.— Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) September 2, 2023
This is the rivalry
HARIS RAUF GIVES ISHAN KISHAN A SEND OFF!!!#PAKvIND #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup #HarisRaufpic.twitter.com/NXZ1yHlqBU— Muhammad Zain (@MCFCZain_) September 2, 2023
Pure cricketing passion
Haris Rauf gives a send-off to Ishan Kishan 👀#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #pakvsind #HarisRauf #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/h8REWi9Y0c— Gabeen Ahmad PTI (@Gabeen_pti) September 2, 2023
Well played Ishan
#HarisRauf. Haris rauf gives a send_ off to Ishan kishan pic.twitter.com/X1aXfP1GMu— cristiano 07 (@cristiano048690) September 2, 2023