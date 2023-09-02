IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Indo-Pak’s Asia Cup clash gets washed off due to relentless rain
Indo-Pak Asia Cup game was called off due to rain|
(BCCI)
India started their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan by scoring a decent total thanks to Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan’s batting heroics. However, their efforts went in vain as continuous showers ensured that the match will be called off without a single ball being bowled in the second innings.
Despite rain expected to play spoilsport, India opted to bat first in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup against Pakistan. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill combined for 15 runs inside the first four overs but the rain brought the match to a halt. Play resumed once again after a few minutes and the game completely changed for the Indian team after that. They lost four wickets in quick succession thanks to Shaheen Afridi’s vicious spell and the scoreboard was reduced to 66/4 as a result.
However, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya joined forces to build a significant partnership for the fifth wicket with both batters scoring fifties. Kishan played a knock of 82 runs while Hardik contributed 87 runs to the team total and India posted 266 on the scoreboard as a result. Shaheen Afridi picked four wickets while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf scalped three wickets apiece.
India set up an interesting encounter with the kind of total they posted but the Rain Gods had other plans as a relentless downpour in the second innings meant that the game had to be called off without a ball bowled.
Where is the rivalry?
September 2, 2023
LOL
Too identical (the shot I meant 😂) #JustforFun #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XB0LhWHlxM— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 2, 2023
Need some treatment
This is the man you were hugging & smiling @imVkohli— BALA (@erbmjha) September 2, 2023
Expecting same treatment in the second inning. #INDvPAK
Bharvay @HarisRauf14 aukaat me rho
pic.twitter.com/YCH3kCuFEg
Too hot for Kohli
Kohli's reaction 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Z2EjYauaBJ— Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen (@mjtheorem) September 2, 2023
Rain the saviour
Only Rain can save India from humiliation 💯.#INDvsPAK | #PAKvIND | #PAKvsIND | #AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Vv6tjZrj7j— Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) September 2, 2023
Super knock
When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Super knock @hardikpandya7 👊🏽 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/iJ7BL6eoKB— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 2, 2023
super duper
When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Super knock @hardikpandya7 👊🏽 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/iJ7BL6eoKB— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 2, 2023
1st time
Today is the first time visiting pacers took all 10 wickets in ODI innings in Sri Lanka.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 2, 2023
Shaheen + Naseem + Rauf shared all wickets to bowl out India for 266.#INDvPAK
The only guy to blame
He is the only guy to blame for not coming to Pakistan and ruining such a big event by shifting to Sri Lanka with this Weather🙏.#JayShah #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/T1uktPZT8J— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) September 2, 2023
A masterclasss
Masterclass from Rohit Sharma to bat first. Good batting practice for our batters and our bowlers are still fresh 🤣 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/IDdTlnpaNE— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 2, 2023