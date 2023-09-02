More Options

IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Indo-Pak’s Asia Cup clash gets washed off due to relentless rain

IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Indo-Pak’s Asia Cup clash gets washed off due to relentless rain

15

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Indo-Pak Asia Cup game was called off due to rain

|

(BCCI)

India started their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan by scoring a decent total thanks to Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan’s batting heroics. However, their efforts went in vain as continuous showers ensured that the match will be called off without a single ball being bowled in the second innings.

Despite rain expected to play spoilsport, India opted to bat first in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup against Pakistan. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill combined for 15 runs inside the first four overs but the rain brought the match to a halt. Play resumed once again after a few minutes and the game completely changed for the Indian team after that. They lost four wickets in quick succession thanks to Shaheen Afridi’s vicious spell and the scoreboard was reduced to 66/4 as a result.

However, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya joined forces to build a significant partnership for the fifth wicket with both batters scoring fifties. Kishan played a knock of 82 runs while Hardik contributed 87 runs to the team total and India posted 266 on the scoreboard as a result. Shaheen Afridi picked four wickets while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf scalped three wickets apiece. 

India set up an interesting encounter with the kind of total they posted but the Rain Gods had other plans as a relentless downpour in the second innings meant that the game had to be called off without a ball bowled. 

Where is the rivalry?

LOL

Need some treatment

Too hot for Kohli

Rain the saviour

Super knock

super duper

1st time

The only guy to blame

A masterclasss

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all