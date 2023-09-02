IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Indo-Pak’s Asia Cup clash gets washed off due to relentless rain

Despite rain expected to play spoilsport, India opted to bat first in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup against Pakistan. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill combined for 15 runs inside the first four overs but the rain brought the match to a halt. Play resumed once again after a few minutes and the game completely changed for the Indian team after that. They lost four wickets in quick succession thanks to Shaheen Afridi’s vicious spell and the scoreboard was reduced to 66/4 as a result.