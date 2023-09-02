IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah lets slip smile upon witnessing prodigious swing by Naseem Shah
The famous Jasprit Bumrah smile was on display in Saturday given the tempting conditions on offer for pacers|
BCCI
Nothing makes a fast bowler lick his lips like clouds in the sky and swing in the air with batters hopping around trying to preserve their wicket. Similar conditions prevailed in Kandy on Saturday which had Jasprit Bumrah evidently excited given what his Pakistan counterparts were dishing out.
India endured a terrible start to their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as the Men in Blue tumbled to 48/3 at the end of the powerplay after choosing to bat first. While their batters negated the opening burst of fast bowling well, a rain interruption saw conditions change for the worse as dark clouds in the sky and a swift breeze made the shiny new Kookaburra swing around immensely. In fact, the movement reached such scales that even bowler Jasprit Bumrah could not help but grin despite the troubles his teammates were going through at the crease.
Seated in the player's balcony, Bumrah was keenly watching Ishan Kishan face an in-form Naseem Shah in the 11th over of the game. The right-arm quick delivered a full-toss wide of off-stump, tempting the wicket-keeper batter into a drive, but the white rock nipped in the air significantly to beat Kishan all hands up. Mohammad Rizwan ended up collecting the balls behind the stumps way beyond the leg stump with the play-and-miss leaving both Shah and skipper Babar Azam sporting cheeky smiles.
Replays later showed Bumrah had his hands holding his head upon witnessing the incident and slowly broke out in a wide grin, well aware how lucky Kishan was to escape unharmed. Making a comeback after a year in ODI cricket, the 29-year-old would be hopeful of similar conditions when it is his time to bowl later in the match even as Twitterati went berserk over the good humour showcased by the Indian spearhead.
What a swing!
September 2, 2023
Says it all!
Naseem Shah is some bowler, the reactions of Jasprit Bumrah and Babar Azam on his quality bowling says it all. #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/T56D3qMtQT— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) September 2, 2023
A treat
Indian batsman against quality bowlers..— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) September 2, 2023
Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah... Treat to watch. #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/AwRW28RODM
True
naseem shah ki ball itni swing hoti hay batters have to do well to nick it— 💀 (@hearteyeskay) September 2, 2023
In & out
Now look at Naseem Shah. Started same time as Hasnain. He Sings thru his run up very Hadlee/Mohsin Kamal-esque, bowls in/out swing at will with both red & white balls.— Beautyful (@KukhNiazi) September 2, 2023
Much better bowler than Shaheen Afridi and he’s only 20.
Truly a champion bowler, InshAllah will go a long way.
It's a tough Test
Naseem Shah is testing Indian batsmen with his line, length and swing🔥— Bilal mumtaz (@arahankhan68) September 2, 2023
Naseem on a mission!!#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23
A formidable force
🏏💪 Naseem Shah's bowling is a thing of beauty! His precision, pace, and ability to swing the ball make him a formidable force on the field. Keep an eye on this rising star! ⭐️🔥 #NaseemShah #BowlingMaestro #CricketTalent#INDvsPAK— Reحmat (@remi_fav) September 2, 2023
LOL
Naseem Shah has to be one of the unluckiest bowler. The pace, the swing and not getting a wicket. Oof. 😭#pakvsind— Adina (@Adinayaar) September 2, 2023
Yup
Are you fucking seeing the #NaseemShah Swing. #INDvsPAK— حمزہ (@HamxaFayyaz) September 2, 2023
Withchcraft
There is swing, turn, bounce all at once in every single ball Naseem Shah is bowling. What kind of witchcraft is this?— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 2, 2023