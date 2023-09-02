IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah lets slip smile upon witnessing prodigious swing by Naseem Shah

India endured a terrible start to their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as the Men in Blue tumbled to 48/3 at the end of the powerplay after choosing to bat first. While their batters negated the opening burst of fast bowling well, a rain interruption saw conditions change for the worse as dark clouds in the sky and a swift breeze made the shiny new Kookaburra swing around immensely. In fact, the movement reached such scales that even bowler Jasprit Bumrah could not help but grin despite the troubles his teammates were going through at the crease.