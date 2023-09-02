IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma whistles in awe after being done by a Shaheen Afridi jaffa
Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 11 runs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023|
(BCCI)
Shaheen Afridi is one of the best pacers in the world and often indicates it with his performance against quality opposition. The pacer showcased it once again as he cleaned up Rohit Sharma with an inswinging delivery that knocked out the batter’s off-stump and garnered much praise for his act.
India began their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Saturday and the team soon found itself in trouble. India chose to bat first after winning the toss and were reduced to 30/2 by the end of seven overs, losing key batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shaheen Afridi was the cause of their destruction as he ran havoc with the new ball, getting rid of both the batters but his ball to dismiss Rohit Sharma made a lot of buzz on social media.
Shaheen was bowling the fifth over of the innings and he bowled two outswingers before the last ball of the over to Rohit. He capped off the setup by bringing back in the last ball of the over to the Indian opener. Rohit misjudged the delivery as it nipped back in and the Kookaburra breached his defence, knocking the off-stump as a result. The Indian skipper had to walk back to the pavilion thanks to a beauty from the Pakistan pacer.
What a delivery!
September 2, 2023
Brilliant
Brilliant ball from Shaheen Rohit Sharma Gone🔥🔥.#ShaheenAfridi #PAKvIND #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/TVoTUVfIaU— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) September 2, 2023
The worst
ROHIT SHARMA WORST NIGHTMARE 🦅 pic.twitter.com/qH1RZ8oCcv— Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) September 2, 2023
Unplayable
Look at the Face of Rohit Sharma which shows it was unplayable 💯❤️.#INDvsPAK | #PAKvIND | #PAKvsIND | #AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/YPEXeBEKrT— Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) September 2, 2023
Can't play
Vada Pao cant play swing, Shaheen Afridi's bunny#PAKvIND #RohitSharma #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/TviNiiQv8v— Sultan Khan (@MainHoonSultan7) September 2, 2023
As usual
As usual shaheen getz rohit in power plays what ball absolutely brilliant shaheen strikes ind caption on his way🔥🔥🔥#ShaheenShahAfridi #PAKvIND #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/NU2qxstwQ2— Vishal Jeevan🇵🇰 (@vishaljeevan_) September 2, 2023
OUT!
Rohit Sharma 🙏🏽 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/oCloSq4jQ5— Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) September 2, 2023
Khatam
Rohit to Shaheen after rain break pic.twitter.com/nU1ZHKghLM— Noorena Shams (@noorenashams) September 2, 2023
Exposed
Another day, and the fraud Rohit Sharma is exposed again. pic.twitter.com/gepTKkj8vD— Who (@Phenom_4ever) September 2, 2023
True
Rohit really needs to change something.— Romil Shah (@romils0101) September 2, 2023