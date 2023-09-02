IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma whistles in awe after being done by a Shaheen Afridi jaffa

Shaheen was bowling the fifth over of the innings and he bowled two outswingers before the last ball of the over to Rohit. He capped off the setup by bringing back in the last ball of the over to the Indian opener. Rohit misjudged the delivery as it nipped back in and the Kookaburra breached his defence, knocking the off-stump as a result. The Indian skipper had to walk back to the pavilion thanks to a beauty from the Pakistan pacer.