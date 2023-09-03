Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as Mehidy-Shanto masterclass helps Bangladesh thump Afghanistan by 89 runs

After choosing to bat first on a track seemingly tailor-made for batting, Bangladesh got off to a flyer in the powerplay to rack up 60 runs in the first 10 overs. However, they lost opener Mohammad Naim and succeeding batter Towhid Hridoy in quick succession on either side of the mark which allowed Afghanistan a chance to make a comeback. Makeshift opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz, playing at the top of the order for just the second time in ODIs, carefully constructed his innings while the in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto at the other end kept the scoreboard ticking at nearly run-a-ball. The duo exercised caution against ace spinner Rashid Khan while punishing the rest whenever an opportunity arose, eventually putting together a mammoth 194-run partnership -- the sixth biggest for the Tigers in ODI history. By the time Miraz departed to the pavilion retired hurt for 112 off 119 deliveries after suffering a bout of cramps, his side had the platform set for a grand finish as the score read 251/2 with 47 balls remaining in the innings. Shanto thereon stepped on the accelerator to get to his second ODI century, making it only the second time two batters had scored a century for Bangladesh in an ODI game, while Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan capped off proceedings with rapid cameos of 25 and 32 at strike rates of 166.66 and 177.77 respectively.