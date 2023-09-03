More Options

BAN vs AFG | Twitter in splits as Shanto recreates viral Chahal meme during unfortunate dismissal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Najmul Hossain Shanto's ton was the driving force in Bangladesh's innings on Sunday

ESPN Cricinfo/ AP

Somewhere in tragedy always lies a bit of comedy and it was hardly ever more evident on the cricket field as on Sunday. Najmul Hossain Shanto's brilliant knock of 104 was brought to an unexpected end when he slipped but in the process, he managed to eerily re-enact the iconic Yuzvendra Chahal pose.

Bangladesh got themselves into an enviable position of 290/3 at the end of 46 overs in a must-win game against Afghanistan in Lahore in order to escape elimination from the Asia Cup. Their innings were largely anchored by centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto as the two shared a 194-run partnership. While the former had to retire hurt due to cramps, Shanto's brilliant met an unfortunate demise via run-out but he ensured his dismissal would be etched in the memories of cricket fans for years to come by striking an unusually hilarious stance. 

Shanto was facing Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in the 45th over and reverse swept the third ball towards short third man for a quick single. However, Mushfiqur Rahim at the other end denied the run straightaway causing the southpaw to execute a hasty U-turn towards his crease. In the process, he lost his footing and slumped down onto the pitch in an awkward pose with his legs crossed over each other while the wicket-keeper took off the bails. 

While the knock earned huge praise from the Tigers as well as the Afghans, Twitterati were quick to point out its similarity to the famous Yuzvendra Chahal photo that depicts him lounging on the sidelines wearing during a World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in 2019 as all hilarity broke loose online.

