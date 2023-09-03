BAN vs AFG | Twitter in splits as Shanto recreates viral Chahal meme during unfortunate dismissal
Najmul Hossain Shanto's ton was the driving force in Bangladesh's innings on Sunday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AP
Somewhere in tragedy always lies a bit of comedy and it was hardly ever more evident on the cricket field as on Sunday. Najmul Hossain Shanto's brilliant knock of 104 was brought to an unexpected end when he slipped but in the process, he managed to eerily re-enact the iconic Yuzvendra Chahal pose.
Bangladesh got themselves into an enviable position of 290/3 at the end of 46 overs in a must-win game against Afghanistan in Lahore in order to escape elimination from the Asia Cup. Their innings were largely anchored by centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto as the two shared a 194-run partnership. While the former had to retire hurt due to cramps, Shanto's brilliant met an unfortunate demise via run-out but he ensured his dismissal would be etched in the memories of cricket fans for years to come by striking an unusually hilarious stance.
Shanto was facing Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in the 45th over and reverse swept the third ball towards short third man for a quick single. However, Mushfiqur Rahim at the other end denied the run straightaway causing the southpaw to execute a hasty U-turn towards his crease. In the process, he lost his footing and slumped down onto the pitch in an awkward pose with his legs crossed over each other while the wicket-keeper took off the bails.
While the knock earned huge praise from the Tigers as well as the Afghans, Twitterati were quick to point out its similarity to the famous Yuzvendra Chahal photo that depicts him lounging on the sidelines wearing during a World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in 2019 as all hilarity broke loose online.
What a runout!
September 3, 2023
OUT
Najmul Hossain Shanto slips and gets run out during BANvs AFG match #Shanto #BANvsAFG #AFGvsBAN #AsiaCup2023— Sportsupdates (@Sportsu94121441) September 3, 2023
credit: (Disney+hotstar) pic.twitter.com/Jo9YDDpKCh
Unfortunate
Unfortunate dismissal that...Shanto slips and gets run out. #AFGvBAN— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) September 3, 2023
Century
💯 for Miraz and Shanto pic.twitter.com/paCBeXt4Bk— Rayhan Pavel8679 (@pavel8679) September 3, 2023
The best
Shanto is the best batter in Bangladesh Cricket Team right now ❤️👏#AsiaCup2023 #BangladeshTigers #BANvAFG— Foysal Ahmmed (@foysalahmmed_) September 3, 2023
Brilliant
💯 Centurions Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto have put on a brilliant batting exhibition at Gaddafi Stadium 👏#BANvAFG | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/gIWEMpD4FA— Mr Deni122 (@Mrdeni1234) September 3, 2023
True
Najmul Hossain shanto is more potential batter compared to his present odi average!!!#bdvsAfg #asiacup2023— Sports Desk (@Shuvo10976159) September 3, 2023
Magnificent
Bangladesh batting first scores 334/5 in 50 overs. Magnificent batting from Miraz and Shanto, and handy cameos from Mushi, Shakib, Shamim. Now all on the bowlers. Bring us a big win Taskin and Co 😤😤😤 #BANvAFG #AsiaCup #AsiaCup23— ᴀʜᴍᴇᴅ ᴀʙᴜ ʏᴏᴜsᴜғ (@reigningshadows) September 3, 2023
Massive
A massive Total By Bengal Tigers🇧🇩— عا لیان X بابر 🫀 (@Khan786Aliyan) September 3, 2023
334/5 This is some batting after collapse in First Match.
Mehidy & Shanto are heroes of Innings.#AFGvBAN #BANvsAFG #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/dZtu4CXDp2
Big total
Afghanistan need 335 runs to win!— Fans Of SAH75 (@fansofsah75) September 3, 2023
Bangladesh 334-5 (Overs: 50)
Miraz 112(119), Shanto 104(105)
Shakib 32*(18)#AsiaCup2023 #BANvAFG#SAH75 💜 pic.twitter.com/1P3x4QN6KR