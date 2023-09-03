BAN vs AFG | Twitter in splits as Shanto recreates viral Chahal meme during unfortunate dismissal

Bangladesh got themselves into an enviable position of 290/3 at the end of 46 overs in a must-win game against Afghanistan in Lahore in order to escape elimination from the Asia Cup. Their innings were largely anchored by centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto as the two shared a 194-run partnership. While the former had to retire hurt due to cramps, Shanto's brilliant met an unfortunate demise via run-out but he ensured his dismissal would be etched in the memories of cricket fans for years to come by striking an unusually hilarious stance.