BAN vs AFG | Twitter slams careless Mujeeb costing Afghanistan two golden wicket chances in three balls

Afghanistan were visibly crestfallen after sparing two opportunities off Gulbadin Naib's bowling

The 50-over format can be a true test of a team's resolve and tenacity in times of despair, allowing themselves to keep a sinking ship afloat. However, Afghanistan failed to live up to the challenge on Sunday by spilling opportunities gifted to them by Bangladesh that could have flipped the game.

Bangladesh brought out their best in a must-win game at the Asia Cup in Lahore as they rode their way to 231/2 in 40 overs against Afghanistan. The Tigers had lost two quick wickets on either side of the powerplay and were left struggling at 63/2 at one stage but makeshift opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto put up a batting masterclass with an unbeaten 194-run stand. The opportunities for the Afghans came far and few in between on a certified bona fide batting paradise but the contingent truly let their inexperience shine through by letting slip when the game-changing moments did arrive in the 39th over.

Gulabdin Naib was up against Shanto batting on 87 and the speedster managed to deceive his counterpart with a slower delivery clocking just 91 kph. The batter waited ages for the ball to arrive but failed to connect with his attempted slog properly and the Kookaburra seemed to be heading into the fielder's hands. However, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman who was stationed at long-on misjudged the flight of the ball and converged to it just a moment late as it dropped in front of him. Naib was visibly frustrated and let out a huge scream upon witnessing the incident. More despair was in store for him just two balls later, again courtesy of the same culprit. This time around, Shanto stroked a ball towards deep midwicket for an easy single but Mujeeb spilled the ball, tempting the southpaw to sneak another run. The error turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Miraz denied the chance to come back, stranding Shanto in the middle of the pitch, but Mujeeb once again made a mess of the opportunity with a misguided throw that sailed over Naib's head who was standing by the stumps.

The two missed chances allowed Shanto to go on and register his century, placing the side in an excellent position to haul their way to a match-winning total. Unsurprisingly, Mujeeb was at the receiving end of a lot of stick from Twitterati as well as his teammates.

