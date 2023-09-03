BAN vs AFG | Twitter slams careless Mujeeb costing Afghanistan two golden wicket chances in three balls

Gulabdin Naib was up against Shanto batting on 87 and the speedster managed to deceive his counterpart with a slower delivery clocking just 91 kph. The batter waited ages for the ball to arrive but failed to connect with his attempted slog properly and the Kookaburra seemed to be heading into the fielder's hands. However, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman who was stationed at long-on misjudged the flight of the ball and converged to it just a moment late as it dropped in front of him. Naib was visibly frustrated and let out a huge scream upon witnessing the incident. More despair was in store for him just two balls later, again courtesy of the same culprit. This time around, Shanto stroked a ball towards deep midwicket for an easy single but Mujeeb spilled the ball, tempting the southpaw to sneak another run. The error turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Miraz denied the chance to come back, stranding Shanto in the middle of the pitch, but Mujeeb once again made a mess of the opportunity with a misguided throw that sailed over Naib's head who was standing by the stumps.