Report | Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup fixture against Nepal due to personal reasons
Jasprit Bumrah's ODI comeback will have to wait until the Super Four stage if India manages to qualify|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
According to reports from multiple sources, Jasprit Bumrah has flown back to India from Kandy owing to personal reasons ahead of Monday's group stage clash against Nepal. The pacer is expected to return before India begin their Super Four campaign in the tournament should they qualify for the same.
Bumrah's last bowling contribution came in an ODI against England in July 2022. The right-arm quick sustained a recurrence of his back injury in a T20I series against Australia later in the year which ruled him out for an extended period. Bumrah had to undergo surgery and completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before making a return to the national team as skipper for a three-match T20I series against Ireland played in August 2023. The 29-year-old was impressive in the first two games, scalping four wickets en route to a series victory before the final match was washed out in Malahide. Bumrah also featured in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday and even though incessant rain meant the game had to be abandoned at the midway stage, Bumrah played a key cameo of 16 to take the Men in Blue to a competitive total of 266.
Bumrah's unavailability may pave the way for Mohammed Shami to gain valuable pace time at Pallekele after the veteran was recently rested from the Caribbean tour following the World Test Championship Final. India are the favourite to qualify for the Super Four stage with a win or a washout against neighbours Nepal which would make them likely to play their next game in the tournament against Pakistan on September 10 in Colombo as things stand.