Reports | Asia Cup Super 4 games likely to be moved out of Colombo due to heavy rains
Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup previous season|
(ACC)
According to a report published by Indian Express, the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup are likely to be moved out from Colombo as there have been heavy rains over the last few days in the region. The report further mentioned that the games are likely to be shifted to Dambulla.
With the recent game between India and Pakistan washed out recently due to relentless rain, there is also a danger of rain playing spoilsport in the upcoming games. The Super 4 games of the tournament were to be played in Colombo but there could be a new twist in the tale according to a report published by the Indian Express. The report mentioned that the Super 4 stage will be shifted from Colombo to Dambulla as there have been heavy rains in the country’s capital over the last few days.
Sri Lanka doesn't usually host matches beyond the first week of September because of the wet conditions and thus if the Super 4 stages continued to be played in Colombo, it would be at the mercy of the rain gods. Both Colombo and Pallekele are experiencing rain and that has compelled the Asia Cricket Council to rethink the scheduling of the next stage and a final call will be taken in the next 24-48 hours. However, the report mentions that Dambulla is the dries region in Sri Lanka so it would be the most probable location to shift fixtures.
Flood situation in Colombo may affect the final. Venues can change .#AsiaCup23— Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) September 3, 2023
Colombo right now. India vs Pakistan match on 10th October here and thunderstorms are expected ⛈️😔 #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCuppic.twitter.com/mp1CYiUr1F— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 3, 2023