Reports | Asia Cup Super 4 games likely to be moved out of Colombo due to heavy rains

Sri Lanka doesn't usually host matches beyond the first week of September because of the wet conditions and thus if the Super 4 stages continued to be played in Colombo, it would be at the mercy of the rain gods. Both Colombo and Pallekele are experiencing rain and that has compelled the Asia Cricket Council to rethink the scheduling of the next stage and a final call will be taken in the next 24-48 hours. However, the report mentions that Dambulla is the dries region in Sri Lanka so it would be the most probable location to shift fixtures.