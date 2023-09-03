SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to fan playing UNO reverse card by bizarrely autographing ball after a six

Spinner Tanveer Sangha was up against Ferreira in the 15th over of the innings and chose to cap off his spell with a wide-flighted delivery with the hopes of buying a wicket. However, the batter was up for the task as he took charge with a handsome inside-out shot to deliver the ball to fans seated in the extra cover region. While the players moved around for a change in overs, the cameras hilariously caught a fan taking out a marker and signing the Kookaburra in his hand before sending it back into the field of play.