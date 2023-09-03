SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to fan playing UNO reverse card by bizarrely autographing ball after a six
The South African cricket team was witness to an unprecedentedly absurd moment during the third T20I|
Proteas Men Twitter
It is a common practice for players to be presented balls by fans to obtain their autographs but rarely (read: never) are the roles reversed, that is until Sunday. A crowd member forced umpires to change the ball in play in the third T20I after using a marker to etch his initials on the Kookaburra.
/South Africa fought back valiantly from 12/2 in Durban against Australia to make their way to 190/8 in the first innings as they aim to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series. While Donovan Ferreira was the best batter on display, the headlines undoubtedly belonged to an unidentified fan in the crowd at Kingsmead as he chose to leave his mark on the game, quite literally, by an action never seen before in international cricket.
Spinner Tanveer Sangha was up against Ferreira in the 15th over of the innings and chose to cap off his spell with a wide-flighted delivery with the hopes of buying a wicket. However, the batter was up for the task as he took charge with a handsome inside-out shot to deliver the ball to fans seated in the extra cover region. While the players moved around for a change in overs, the cameras hilariously caught a fan taking out a marker and signing the Kookaburra in his hand before sending it back into the field of play.
The fan was understandably elated with his attempt at grasping 15 minutes of fame, as were those around him, while the umpires also found the humorous side of the affair. They had no option but to hand the men from Down Under another ball to continue the game while sporting wide grins over their faces given the sheer absurdity of what had just occurred. Twitterati was left equally bemused and took to social media to express their amazement.
What a moment
September 3, 2023
LOL
My guy caught the ball in the stands, took out a Sharpie, signed it, and threw it back.— Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) September 3, 2023
Incredible. No notes. #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/8YjUhPIett
Correct
He shouldn't be given 100,000 $ reward now😂😂 #SAvAUS https://t.co/vI3nvU6nA2— aman (@bilateral_bully) September 3, 2023
Great moment
One of the great crowd moments. The man in yellow signs the ball before throwing it back in play!#SAvAUS #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/6gKZNh4ImM— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) September 3, 2023
Man of the moment
A fan sigin a ball and throwing to ground . He won man of moment #SAvAUS— PRADEEP KRISHNAMOORTHY (@pradeep_a119178) September 3, 2023
Height of randomness
A RANDOM DUDE IN THE CROWD SIGNED THE BALL BEFORE THROWING IT BACK???? #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/UJ0nEkOSbT— 🌈Stu 🇦🇺 (@stuwhy) September 3, 2023
Missed meorabilia
A fan just caught the ball, took his marker out and threw it back to the players. WOW. They had to wipe it out, a missed memorabilia. #SAvAUS— Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) September 3, 2023
Another level
Some dude just wrote his signature ON the ball— Mumbai Indians New York #AsiaCup2023 (@CricketQuarry) September 3, 2023
Durban crowd is another level.#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/G337UrsI58
the only way
Fan in the stand signs the ball and throws it back... That's one way to get the ball changed. #SAvAUS— Bryan Ly 💛🖤 (@bryaan_lyy) September 3, 2023
Signed
The fan signing the ball before throwing it back 😭😭 #SAvAUS
— Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) September 3, 2023