SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to fan playing UNO reverse card by bizarrely autographing ball after a six

SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to fan playing UNO reverse card by bizarrely autographing ball after a six

The South African cricket team was witness to an unprecedentedly absurd moment during the third T20I

It is a common practice for players to be presented balls by fans to obtain their autographs but rarely (read: never) are the roles reversed, that is until Sunday. A crowd member forced umpires to change the ball in play in the third T20I after using a marker to etch his initials on the Kookaburra.

/South Africa fought back valiantly from 12/2 in Durban against Australia to make their way to 190/8 in the first innings as they aim to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series. While Donovan Ferreira was the best batter on display, the headlines undoubtedly belonged to an unidentified fan in the crowd at Kingsmead as he chose to leave his mark on the game, quite literally, by an action never seen before in international cricket.

Spinner Tanveer Sangha was up against Ferreira in the 15th over of the innings and chose to cap off his spell with a wide-flighted delivery with the hopes of buying a wicket. However, the batter was up for the task as he took charge with a handsome inside-out shot to deliver the ball to fans seated in the extra cover region. While the players moved around for a change in overs, the cameras hilariously caught a fan taking out a marker and signing the Kookaburra in his hand before sending it back into the field of play.

The fan was understandably elated with his attempt at grasping 15 minutes of fame, as were those around him, while the umpires also found the humorous side of the affair. They had no option but to hand the men from Down Under another ball to continue the game while sporting wide grins over their faces given the sheer absurdity of what had just occurred. Twitterati was left equally bemused and took to social media to express their amazement.

