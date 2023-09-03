Twitter reacts to rumours of only 8000 tickets being made available for India vs Pakistan World Cup match

The much-anticipated clash between rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 was slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on October 14. The highly awaited ticket sales for the occasion were set to open on September 3, Monday, with the entire venue expected to be sold out within minutes as had been the trend for any clash between the two nations in recent years. However, ahead of the event, some revelations were made by certain users on Twitter that brought into doubt the legibility of the way things were managed by the organizers as well as Bookmyshow who are the official ticket partners for the World Cup.