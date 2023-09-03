More Options

Twitter reacts to rumours of only 8000 tickets being made available for India vs Pakistan World Cup match

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Fans online were left frustrated by the conduct of the ticket sales for the Indian Pakistan encounter

ESPN Cricinfo/ AP

A World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan at the world's biggest stadium is as big as it gets but the occasion's magnitude also makes it susceptible to fan manipulation. Reports emerged on Sunday that only 8,334 out of 1,32,000 tickets had been made available for the encounter in October.

The much-anticipated clash between rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 was slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on October 14. The highly awaited ticket sales for the occasion were set to open on September 3, Monday, with the entire venue expected to be sold out within minutes as had been the trend for any clash between the two nations in recent years. However, ahead of the event, some revelations were made by certain users on Twitter that brought into doubt the legibility of the way things were managed by the organizers as well as Bookmyshow who are the official ticket partners for the World Cup.

The stadium in Ahmedabad was renovated in 2020 making it the largest cricketing arena in the world with a maximum capacity of 1,32,000, far surpassing any other international cricket venue. However, a user claimed that upon digging the interface told him that only a mere 8,332 tickets were actually made available to the fans with speculations that the rest had been illegally reserved or distributed to various stakeholders. 

The rumours led to a massive outcry on Twitterati to further put the World Cup management on fire, adding to the heavy criticism they had received for releasing the schedule just two months before the event and then proceeding to make last-minute changes to their plans.

