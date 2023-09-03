Twitter reacts to rumours of only 8000 tickets being made available for India vs Pakistan World Cup match
Fans online were left frustrated by the conduct of the ticket sales for the Indian Pakistan encounter|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AP
A World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan at the world's biggest stadium is as big as it gets but the occasion's magnitude also makes it susceptible to fan manipulation. Reports emerged on Sunday that only 8,334 out of 1,32,000 tickets had been made available for the encounter in October.
The much-anticipated clash between rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 was slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on October 14. The highly awaited ticket sales for the occasion were set to open on September 3, Monday, with the entire venue expected to be sold out within minutes as had been the trend for any clash between the two nations in recent years. However, ahead of the event, some revelations were made by certain users on Twitter that brought into doubt the legibility of the way things were managed by the organizers as well as Bookmyshow who are the official ticket partners for the World Cup.
The stadium in Ahmedabad was renovated in 2020 making it the largest cricketing arena in the world with a maximum capacity of 1,32,000, far surpassing any other international cricket venue. However, a user claimed that upon digging the interface told him that only a mere 8,332 tickets were actually made available to the fans with speculations that the rest had been illegally reserved or distributed to various stakeholders.
The rumours led to a massive outcry on Twitterati to further put the World Cup management on fire, adding to the heavy criticism they had received for releasing the schedule just two months before the event and then proceeding to make last-minute changes to their plans.
Only 8000?
I have looked at API response of bookmyshow for IndvPak worldcup match on October 14. Total of 8334 tickets in 15 blocks have been made available in a stadium with a capacity of 132000.@bookmyshow @ICC @BCCI @mufaddal_vohra @allaboutcric_ #scam #INDvPAK #worldcuptickets pic.twitter.com/SHkI4cofrs— Sukhmanjit Singh (@sandhu__sukhman) September 3, 2023
What a joke
The queue says more than 1 hour, but the API response says that there is just 1 seat available 😂 this whole ticketing campaign is a big joke! @bookmyshow @ICC @BCCI #CWC2023 #bookmyshow #BookMyShowScam #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ZAtwaNO80o— Akshat (@3minus1) September 3, 2023
Hope so
Did bookmyshow enabled fake seat blocking for 2023 ODI world cup tickets?— All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) September 3, 2023
Well, the code says so. Hope experts can decode this.
Below is the screenshot posted by twitter user @vineetreality @BCCI @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/RAduZyxnOT
Only scam
There was nothing on Book my show. We all were in queue to book air. No tickets, only scam. Good job.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 3, 2023
What is this?
#BookMyShowScam #Bookmyshow @ICC @BCCI— Vaibhav Ahuja (@vaibhav_ahuja7) September 3, 2023
what is this? @bookmyshow @narendramodi stadium has a total capacity of 132k
number of seats you put on sale < 10k for which millions of people are trying
are all the other seats reserver for corporates? what about the tax payer? pic.twitter.com/6KYanGrDQx
Json inventory stat
@BCCI @bookmyshow @JayShah @AmitShahOffice This is the json response from inventory which shows only 7661 tickets were out for sale!!— Nirmal Shah (@NirmalShah2307) September 3, 2023
I was lucky to get in for booking but this is what it showed.
please take strict action against management.#INDvsPAK #BookMyShowScam@ICC pic.twitter.com/iHGCyaqroI
Is it the case?
It seems like only 183 tickets only available out of 1 lakh. 😕— Mayur Kanojiya (@KMKnation) September 3, 2023
Or is it for each queue? @bookmyshow #INDvsPAK #BookMyShow #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/NG3uspjLj3
True
There should be a web series about BCCI & BookMyShow Scam for the fraudulent ways they have indulged in selling the ODI World Cup tickets online and playing with fans emotions.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 3, 2023
Pure scam
Pure scam by @BCCI and @bookmyshow. See number of blocks open for sale in left screen of #INDvPAK and on right screen blocks for sale of 1st match England vs New zealand. In total only 15 blocks were open for indvspak and 96 blocks in England vs new zealand match. pic.twitter.com/iKSSR2M1Du— Parth (@Parth01_12) September 3, 2023
Doubts
BOOKMYSHOW #scam like I won’t doubt that when the match day comes it will stil show waiting @bookmyshow #BookMyShowScam #indvspak2023 #ShubmanGill #BCCI pic.twitter.com/ryP2lOV3LY— Vineet Gaur 🇮🇳 (@vineet_gaur) September 3, 2023