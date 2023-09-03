WATCH | Rahkeem Cornwall targets roof of the stadium with a huge hit in the Caribbean Premier League

Matthew Forde was bowling the third over of the innings and Cornwall was taking strike. The bowler decided to vary his space and bowled a slower delivery to deceive the batter. However, Cornwall was quick to read the delivery and he whacked it square of the wicket. The hit was so huge that it landed on the roof of the stadium. The distance of the shot highlighted its magnitude and Twitterati were quick to praise the West Indian all-rounder for his brilliant power-hitting.