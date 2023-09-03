WATCH | Rahkeem Cornwall targets roof of the stadium with a huge hit in the Caribbean Premier League
Rahkeem Cornwall smashed a 101 meter six in the CPL|
(Cricket West Indies)
West Indian batters are known for their power-hitting skills which help them score runs at rapid speeds and Rahkeem Cornwall is no exception to the rule. The West Indian all-rounder showcased his capabilities with the bat in the CPL by smashing a huge maximum over the roof of the stadium.
Saint Lucia Kings registered a dominant win over Barbados Royals on Sunday in the Carribean Premier League. They batted first scoring 195/6 while the opposition was skittled out for a paltry total of 105. Nothing was going Barbados’ way but Rahkeem Cornwall, who was one of the few batters to reach double digits for the team, smashed an impressive six which had everyone in awe.
Matthew Forde was bowling the third over of the innings and Cornwall was taking strike. The bowler decided to vary his space and bowled a slower delivery to deceive the batter. However, Cornwall was quick to read the delivery and he whacked it square of the wicket. The hit was so huge that it landed on the roof of the stadium. The distance of the shot highlighted its magnitude and Twitterati were quick to praise the West Indian all-rounder for his brilliant power-hitting.
101 meters!— FanCode (@FanCode) September 3, 2023
Cornwall hits it out of the park 🤯#CPL2023 #CPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/fKNGmBTUWO