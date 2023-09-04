Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as India thump Nepal by 10-wickets in rain-hit clash to qualify for Super Fours

Nepal appeared undeterred in the big occasion of taking on giants India for the first time in their cricketing history as openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh showed impressive positive intent against new-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. The duo, aided by three dropped catches within the first five overs, ploughed their way to 65 in the first 10 overs before Bhurtel succumbed to Shardul Thakur for a 25-ball 38 on the penultimate ball of the powerplay. Thereon, India took over the reins as Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets in quick succession to leave the neighbours reeling at 101/4. However, Sheikh stood steadfast at the other end and trotted his way to a ninth ODI half-century, eventually falling victim to Mohammed Siraj for 58 after a 97-ball stay at the crease. Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulsan Jha added to the team score with brief cameos while Sompal Kami struck a couple of impressive blows in his knock of 48. Siraj eventually wrapped up Nepal for 230 in the 49th game with his third dismissal of the game, albeit at an economy of 6.53.