Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as India thump Nepal by 10-wickets in rain-hit clash to qualify for Super Fours
'Hitman' Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best on Tuesday during a match-winning knock of 74|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AP
India rode their way to a comfortable victory at Pallekele on Tuesday by chasing down the DLS target of 145 after initially being set 231 to win. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja were the pick of the bowlers with three scalps each while Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma registered half-centuries.
Nepal appeared undeterred in the big occasion of taking on giants India for the first time in their cricketing history as openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh showed impressive positive intent against new-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. The duo, aided by three dropped catches within the first five overs, ploughed their way to 65 in the first 10 overs before Bhurtel succumbed to Shardul Thakur for a 25-ball 38 on the penultimate ball of the powerplay. Thereon, India took over the reins as Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets in quick succession to leave the neighbours reeling at 101/4. However, Sheikh stood steadfast at the other end and trotted his way to a ninth ODI half-century, eventually falling victim to Mohammed Siraj for 58 after a 97-ball stay at the crease. Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulsan Jha added to the team score with brief cameos while Sompal Kami struck a couple of impressive blows in his knock of 48. Siraj eventually wrapped up Nepal for 230 in the 49th game with his third dismissal of the game, albeit at an economy of 6.53.
In response, Shubman Gill kicked off the Indian innings with a flurry of boundaries before rain returned in the third over to force the longest interruption amongst the multiple already experienced in the encounter. When the teams took to the field again, the game was cut down to a 23-over affair with DLS setting the target at 145. Rohit Sharma took it as a signal to finish the game in a hurry as he pulled out the pulls, lofts, and ramps en route to a flamboyant unbeaten 74 at a strike rate of 125.42, smashing six boundaries and five maximums in the process. Gill was not far behind his skipper either, staying put at the crease for a 62-ball 67 to see the team home with 17 balls to spare.
