IND vs NEP | Twitter in disbelief as Iyer and Kohli drop shocking sitters on consecutive balls

The first opportunity arose on the last ball of the first over with Kushal Bhurtel on strike. The opener slashed hard at a short and wide ball by Shami but could only get a thick outside edge as the ball flew to first slip. Iyer, positioned in the cordon, should have completed a simple regulation catch but was instead too late to respond and ended up making a meal out of it. Somehow, he was outdone by Kohli on the very next delivery when Aasif Sheikh hit a drive on the up off Siraj. Stationed at short cover, the 34-year-old hopped to make the catch more comfortable for himself but could only flop at the Kookaburra and was visibly exasperated when the white rock hit the grass after a couple of fumbles.