IND vs NEP | Twitter in disbelief as Iyer and Kohli drop shocking sitters on consecutive balls
Virat Kohli was distraught after dropping the simplest of catches against Nepal|
ICC
At a tournament such as the Asia Cup, no team can be taken lightly, making it imperative for every side to grasp onto any opportunity. However, India were evidently not turned on to begin the game against Nepal on Monday as they let go of two simple catches within the first seven balls.
Nepal's batting frailties were on display once again at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday as they nearly lost two wickets within the first couple of overs against India, much like they had against Pakistan. However, much to their reprieve, the Men in Blue showcased astoundingly terrible fielding standards to give the batters a lifeline, as Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were left incensed at the antics of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli.
The first opportunity arose on the last ball of the first over with Kushal Bhurtel on strike. The opener slashed hard at a short and wide ball by Shami but could only get a thick outside edge as the ball flew to first slip. Iyer, positioned in the cordon, should have completed a simple regulation catch but was instead too late to respond and ended up making a meal out of it. Somehow, he was outdone by Kohli on the very next delivery when Aasif Sheikh hit a drive on the up off Siraj. Stationed at short cover, the 34-year-old hopped to make the catch more comfortable for himself but could only flop at the Kookaburra and was visibly exasperated when the white rock hit the grass after a couple of fumbles.
To make matters worse, Ishan Kishan added to the tally with another dropped sitter with the gloves in the fifth over, causing Tiwtterati to question the level of preparation India had as far as fielding was concerned.
Just wow!
September 4, 2023
Now Ishan Kishan
September 4, 2023
How did you!
Oh Kohli, How did you drop that💀?#IndvsNep #Kohli pic.twitter.com/0w06ggv3FP— Vasudevan K S | வாசுதேவன் கீ ஸ்ரீ🇮🇳 (@VasudevanKS4) September 4, 2023
Choking
India already choking against Nepal.— Cric mate (@crickymate07) September 4, 2023
2 easy drop catches by Sharma and Kohli.
Now misfield by keeper.#AsiaCup2023
Easy
Virat Kohli Dropped an easy catch 🤯— Tejash (@ROHIT_FC045) September 4, 2023
2 Consecutive Catches drop in 2 balls.#INDvsNEP #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/sOAz90EHa1
Unbelievable
Kohli how can you drop that one champ 😭😭🥺💔 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ZMes6Rq3Hx— Deepak Jain (@Deepakjain1827) September 4, 2023
Sad
Mere Fantasy Team ki C and VC dono ki bowling pe successfully 2 hi over me catch drop kr diye gaye! 😊— Cric Point (@RealCricPoint) September 4, 2023
Thankyou Shreyas and Kohli bhai. ❤️#INDvsNEP
B2B
Back to back drop catches— ͏ ͏͏͏ ͏ ͏ ͏͏͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏͏͏ ͏ ͏͏͏ ۣ͏͏͏𝐀 𝐑 𝐔 𝐍 🛡 (@Itz_Aruntweetz) September 4, 2023
Iyer & Kohli 🤦🏻♂️#IndvsNep #INDvNEP pic.twitter.com/G0GQXNHufh
Flashbacks
Virat kohli not remain the same virat we see in 2016 catch drop 🥲#IndvsNep— Raja Tanzeel 🇵🇰 🇮🇹 (@RajaTanzeel98) September 4, 2023
Six packs are of no use
Six pack banakar kya kar loge agar simple catches drop karoge to— Mayur (@M_A_7_U_R) September 4, 2023
Virat Kohli drops a sitter 😡
What a drop
What a catch drop😭— Ainaa🦋 (@aein56) September 4, 2023
Only kohli can do this🙌#Respect