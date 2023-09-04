IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli flashes a few quick dance steps during drinks break
Virat Kohli is renowned for his on-field antics|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
A new version of Virat Kohli has emerged on the field in recent years with the veteran missing no opportunity to indulge in some fun and Monday was no different. With loud Nepalese music blaring across the stadium in Kandy, Kohli briefly joined in with the enthusiastic dancing crowd.
Nepal gave India a run for their money during the powerplay in the Asia Cup clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as they piled on 65 runs with some impressive shotmaking. However, the Men in Blue efficiently brought themselves back into the game with two quick wickets to regain the upper hand when drinks were called at the end of the 16th over. While the break allowed players to catch their breath after a frantic hour of cricket, Kohli's energy levels remained high as usual and the 34-year-old could not help but indulge in some entertainment.
Given Nepal was playing India for the first time ever, a celebratory atmosphere prevailed on the ground with a lively crowd grooving to the music in Kandy. The cameras captured Kohli taking in the scenes around the venue and ended up executing a couple of dance moves himself, much to the amusement of Twitterati.
