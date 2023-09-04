IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli flashes a few quick dance steps during drinks break

Nepal gave India a run for their money during the powerplay in the Asia Cup clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as they piled on 65 runs with some impressive shotmaking. However, the Men in Blue efficiently brought themselves back into the game with two quick wickets to regain the upper hand when drinks were called at the end of the 16th over. While the break allowed players to catch their breath after a frantic hour of cricket, Kohli's energy levels remained high as usual and the 34-year-old could not help but indulge in some entertainment.