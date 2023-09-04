IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts to lively Rohit Sharma telling Jadeja off after his plan earns India wicket

Jadeja was up against opposition skipper Rohit Paudel and pushed in delivery slightly outside the line at back of a length. Paudel attempted to play the ball through covers but got a thick outside edge as the ball flew towards the slip cordon. Rohit, stationed at first slip, showed sharp reflexes to get down on a knee and grasp the ball by his thigh, ensuring his namesake had to return to the pavilion. The funny part came after when immediately upon completing the catch, the Inin skipper rushed towards Jadeja and was seen telling him, 'I told you so' before he evidently explained to the 36-year-old how his plan was bound to work.