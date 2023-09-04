IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts to lively Rohit Sharma telling Jadeja off after his plan earns India wicket
Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja discussing bowling strategy after successfully scalping a Nepalese batter|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
Not often does a master of his craft such as Ravindra Jadeja get an earful on the field but an exception can always be made for the amusing personality that is Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper was quick to get on the spinner's case on Monday after his strategy helped Jadeja scalp a wicket.
After a scratchy powerplay that saw India drop three catches, the Men in Blue fought themselves back into the game with a flurry of wickets to push Nepal onto the backfoot at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. While Shardul Thakur earned the side the first blow, it was Ravindra Jadeja who wreaked havoc with his left-arm spin as he scalped three wickets in quick succession. The all-rounder clearly had his captain to thank for at least one of those dismissals, a point Rohit Sharma was very eager to drive through in an amusing incident.
Jadeja was up against opposition skipper Rohit Paudel and pushed in delivery slightly outside the line at back of a length. Paudel attempted to play the ball through covers but got a thick outside edge as the ball flew towards the slip cordon. Rohit, stationed at first slip, showed sharp reflexes to get down on a knee and grasp the ball by his thigh, ensuring his namesake had to return to the pavilion. The funny part came after when immediately upon completing the catch, the Inin skipper rushed towards Jadeja and was seen telling him, 'I told you so' before he evidently explained to the 36-year-old how his plan was bound to work.
Twitterati was quick to praise Sharma for both his strategic thinking as well as catching skills that helped the side earn a potentially crucial wicket.
