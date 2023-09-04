Twitter reacts to Gautam Gambhir flipping the bird at fans chanting ‘Kohli Kohli’
Gambhir flips the bird to fans when attacked by Kohli chants|
BCCI
Rivalries between players is an age-old phenomenon in cricket but rarely have tensions run as high between two compatriots as Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. The former batter was involved in controversy again on Monday after being caught disrespecting fans in the crowd who were adulating Kohli.
India’s Asia Cup encounter against Nepal turned out to be a rain-hit clash with frequent weather interruptions at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. However, numerous supporters endured the conditions to witness the two teams clashing for the first time ever, with hopes of watching their favourite cricketers turning up to the occasion. As always, Indian talisman Virat Kohli was a fan favourite, much to the disdain of, unsurprisingly, Gautam Gambhir.
During one such break in the game, Gambhir was caught on camera by a fan walking off towards the broadcasting area in the venue while talking on his phone. In doing so, he passed by a section of fans chanting Kohli’s name with much ardour, only to be met with humiliation at the hands of the retired international cricketer. Gambhir turned around and showed them the middle finger before getting back to his phone, further fuelling rumours of his fierce hate for the former Indian skipper.
Gambhir had previously clashed with Kohli in multiple IPL encounters as well, both as a player and as a coach, the latest instance of which came in 2023 itself when two were involved ina heated exchange after a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Twitterati was quick to slam Gambhir for his arrogant behaviour and took to social media to express their displeasure.
Unbelievable
September 4, 2023
Crazy
Gautam Gambhir 😭🤣 Virat Kohli fans😂pic.twitter.com/C6Z1Tx2f8H— Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) September 4, 2023
Why?
Gambhir showing the middle finger to people shouting Kohli..Kohli???— Kapil (@kapsology) September 4, 2023
Why this hate?pic.twitter.com/oeuJnkIHf7
Wow
GAUTAM Gambhir Showed middle finger to kohli - kohli chants!🥵#IndvsNeppic.twitter.com/9qthyDDxQn— ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) September 4, 2023
Not good
Gautam Gambhir Said f*ck off When Some Fans Chanted " Kohli Kohli" & " Dhoni - Dhoni " 😅— the DUGOUT ! (@teams_dream) September 4, 2023
Gautam Gambhir Showing His Middle Finger To Fans
Not Good Behaviour From Someone Like Gautam Gambhir !#GautamGambhir #ViratKohli #dhoni #INDvPAK #IndvsNep #RohitSharma #MSDhoni #foraja… pic.twitter.com/iXnF6Jlf94
Chad Gautam
Chad Gautam Gambhir Owned Kohli And Dhobi 🤣🤣— Jod Insane (@jod_insane) September 4, 2023
Showed Mìddle finger🔥pic.twitter.com/Wq417woE1H
Trolling fans
Gautam Gambhir showed middle finger to Dhoni and Virat Kohli fans 😂— Nisha (@NishaRo45_) September 4, 2023
ll #IndvsNep ll pic.twitter.com/wYHsMSdLa5
Reaction to chant
Gautam Gambhir reaction, when crowd was teasing him with Kohli - Kohli chant.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) September 4, 2023
IPL fever is still heating up 👀.pic.twitter.com/V64DiTXK9R
Still crying
Fans were chanting Kohli Kohli to Gautam Gambhir Still Crying #IndvsNep pic.twitter.com/AewgpwmbmS— Priyanshu (@PriyanshuVK18K) September 4, 2023
LOL
Fans were chanting Kohli Kohli to Gautam Gambhir😂🤦♂️.#INDvNEP #IndvsNep #AsiaCup2023 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/zZ2g40gJJa— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) September 4, 2023