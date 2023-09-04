More Options

Twitter reacts to Gautam Gambhir flipping the bird at fans chanting ‘Kohli Kohli’

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Gambhir flips the bird to fans when attacked by Kohli chants

Rivalries between players is an age-old phenomenon in cricket but rarely have tensions run as high between two compatriots as Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. The former batter was involved in controversy again on Monday after being caught disrespecting fans in the crowd who were adulating Kohli.

India’s Asia Cup encounter against Nepal turned out to be a rain-hit clash with frequent weather interruptions at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. However, numerous supporters endured the conditions to witness the two teams clashing for the first time ever, with hopes of watching their favourite cricketers turning up to the occasion. As always, Indian talisman Virat Kohli was a fan favourite, much to the disdain of, unsurprisingly, Gautam Gambhir.

During one such break in the game, Gambhir was caught on camera by a fan walking off towards the broadcasting area in the venue while talking on his phone. In doing so, he passed by a section of fans chanting Kohli’s name with much ardour, only to be met with humiliation at the hands of the retired international cricketer. Gambhir turned around and showed them the middle finger before getting back to his phone, further fuelling rumours of his fierce hate for the former Indian skipper.

Gambhir had previously clashed with Kohli in multiple IPL encounters as well, both as a player and as a coach, the latest instance of which came in 2023 itself when two were involved ina  heated exchange after a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Twitterati was quick to slam Gambhir for his arrogant behaviour and took to social media to express their displeasure.

