Twitter reacts to Gautam Gambhir flipping the bird at fans chanting ‘Kohli Kohli’

During one such break in the game, Gambhir was caught on camera by a fan walking off towards the broadcasting area in the venue while talking on his phone. In doing so, he passed by a section of fans chanting Kohli’s name with much ardour, only to be met with humiliation at the hands of the retired international cricketer. Gambhir turned around and showed them the middle finger before getting back to his phone, further fuelling rumours of his fierce hate for the former Indian skipper.