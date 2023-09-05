Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rohit blasts reporter over his questioning over Indo-Pak World Cup clash
Rohit Sharma was seen getting upset in the press conference ahead of World Cup|
(BCCI)
Attending press conferences is always a tough task for captains as they have to face some difficult questions and it might also irk them on a few occasions. Rohit Sharma found himself in such a situation following a question from a reporter regarding the India-Pakistan clash in the World Cup.
India announced their 15-member team for the World Cup on Tuesday as captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarakar revealed the names in a press conference. India retained the same squad from the Asia Cup with the exclusion of Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson. However, one of the questions from the reporters over the India-Pakistan clash upset Rohit and the incident soon made waves on social media.
A journalist asked the Indian skipper about the hype surrounding the high-intensity clash between the two rivals slated to take place on October 14. Responding to the query from the reporter, Rohit was seen getting angry before stating that their focus was solely on the World Cup and not on any outside noise. He added that the reporters should not ask such questions during the tournament.
The 36-year-old further added that every player is a professional well-aware of how to focus on the work at hand. Rohit’s angry response soon caught attention on social media and Twitterati were quick to express their sentiments on the Internet.
