ICC World Cup 2023 | South Africa reveal 15-man squad, Quinton de Kock to retire after event
Quinton de Kock would be hoping to cap off his ODI career with an elusive international trophy
South Africa revealed the contingent that will travel to India later in the year for the ODI World Cup on Tuesday, the deadline set for the same by ICC. The list of players was as expected with Gerald Coetzee being the only headline inclusion, having only played two ODIs since his debut in March.
The Proteas would be led by Temba Bavuma for the third marquee event in a row following the 2021 and 2022 World T20. The top-order batter would have a strong-looking batting unit at his disposal including veterans Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, and David Miller alongside the in-form Heinrich Klassen. The tournament is also set to be Quinton de Kock's last assignment in 50-over cricket, having made his ODI debut a decade ago and racking up 5,966 runs at an average of 44.85 in 140 appearances since.
Marco Jansen would be expected to provide the team stability with his all-round skills, adding to the seaming firepower that features Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada. Right-arm quick Gerald Coetzee has managed to carve a place for himself in the team as well after scalping five wickets in his two ODIs against West Indies earlier in the year. The 22-year-old most recently played in the three-match T20I series against Australia, thus completing a triad of debuts in the year for South Africa having also played his first Test in February where he made his debut. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are the two spin options for the subcontinental conditions after the former made his comeback on the past weekend from an Achilles tendon rupture sustained in March.
The African outfit will begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7 following warm-up games against Afghanistan and New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.
South Africa's squad for the World Cup: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen