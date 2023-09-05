ICC World Cup 2023 | South Africa reveal 15-man squad, Quinton de Kock to retire after event

Marco Jansen would be expected to provide the team stability with his all-round skills, adding to the seaming firepower that features Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada. Right-arm quick Gerald Coetzee has managed to carve a place for himself in the team as well after scalping five wickets in his two ODIs against West Indies earlier in the year. The 22-year-old most recently played in the three-match T20I series against Australia, thus completing a triad of debuts in the year for South Africa having also played his first Test in February where he made his debut. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are the two spin options for the subcontinental conditions after the former made his comeback on the past weekend from an Achilles tendon rupture sustained in March.