SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Mujeeb and Gurbaaz get into verbal spat while game slips away
Rahmanullah Gurbaz watches on while Kusal Mendis adds to his tally|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AP
It is no rare occurrence for tensions to boil over on the field but at times, the frustration of players finds channels that further harm their standing in the game. On Tuesday, Afghan pair Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rahmanullah Gurbaz got into a petty argument following an overthrow by the former.
Sri Lanka batters made merry on a flat Lahore pitch in their Asia Cup encounter against Afghanistan as they were well set at 214/4 after 37 overs. Kusal Mendis was the star of the show and was unbeaten at 90 at the time of writing, having looked comfortable against a formidable spin attack comprising the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The latter endured a particularly tough day, conceding 49 runs in his eight overs without success, and was visibly upset with the lack of outcome that soon culminated in an ugly incident involving his teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the 35th over of the game.
The off-spinner was bowling to Dhananjaya de Silva who pushed a full delivery off his legs for a quick double. Mendis, sprinting towards the non-striker's end, looked to be in trouble for a brief moment but the throw was directed towards the wicket-keeper. Hoping to earn his team a crucial wicket, Gurbaz vaught the Kookaburra and slung it at the stumps across the pitch, only to end up missing the target which allowed the Lions to milk an extra run. As soon as the ball passed Mujeeb who was standing by the stumps, the bowler erupted in a loud scream aimed at his compatriot and directed a few stern words towards Gurbaz. However, the wicket-keeper was having none of it and was quick to retort, with their evidently heated exchange ending with the bowler wagging his finger at Gurbaz in what seemed like a warning from the outset.
Twitterati was quick to criticize the Afghans for such a lack of camraderie and took to social media to express their sentiments.
