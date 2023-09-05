SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Mujeeb and Gurbaaz get into verbal spat while game slips away

The off-spinner was bowling to Dhananjaya de Silva who pushed a full delivery off his legs for a quick double. Mendis, sprinting towards the non-striker's end, looked to be in trouble for a brief moment but the throw was directed towards the wicket-keeper. Hoping to earn his team a crucial wicket, Gurbaz vaught the Kookaburra and slung it at the stumps across the pitch, only to end up missing the target which allowed the Lions to milk an extra run. As soon as the ball passed Mujeeb who was standing by the stumps, the bowler erupted in a loud scream aimed at his compatriot and directed a few stern words towards Gurbaz. However, the wicket-keeper was having none of it and was quick to retort, with their evidently heated exchange ending with the bowler wagging his finger at Gurbaz in what seemed like a warning from the outset.