SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Nabi heroics going in vain as Afghanistan succumb to net run rate miscalculation

With the required run-rate reading a steep 7.86 in order to qualify, Afghanistan's hopes were dealt a huge blow when explosive openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were dismissed by Kasun Rajitha within the first five overs. Naib, promoted up the order, responded with a quickfire 22 to add to his four wickets with the ball while Rahmat Shah put together a 40-ball 45 to help Afghanistan stay in the game. However, it all seemed to be slipping away once the latter fell in the 19th over as the required run rate climbed to almost 10 before Mohammad Nabi flipped the game around with an onslaught for the ages. The veteran registered the fastest fifty in Afghanistan's ODI history off just 24 deliveries, smashing six boundaries and five maximums in his knock of 64 at a strike rate of 200, thus bringing down the equation to 91 off 64 balls. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who had provided support for both Shah and Nabi, continued plugging away with a run-a-ball half-century while Karim Janat continued the blitzkrieg with a 12-ball cameo for 22. But when both were outdone by Dinuth Wellalage in the same over, the Afghans still needed 55 in 32 deliveries runs for salvation. Rashid Khan and Najibullah Zadran heroics took it down to the wire, forcing a change in the DLS requirements to a six off the final four deliveries, but the Afghans seemed to be unaware of the altered scenario as they gave up once Mujeeb Ur Rahman failed to score the three required runs on the first ball of the 38th over. Number 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi blocked out the next three balls instead of attempting a big one and eventually lost his wicket to seal the loss.