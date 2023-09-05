Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna fail to make cut for India's 15-member World Cup squad

KL Rahul was also slotted in for the World Cup despite having last played in May in the IPL before suffering a thigh injury. The veteran had an extended rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore after being unavailable for the preliminary group stage of the Asia Cup and is slated to join the team in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Ishan Kishan, who filled in for the 31-year-old, forms a part of the squad as well and it remains to be seen which of the two is preferred as the primary choice in the wicket-keeper batter role.