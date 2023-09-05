Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna fail to make cut for India's 15-member World Cup squad
The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, was announced by India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
India men's team chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Tuesday revealed the 15-man contingent that will participate in the home World Cup scheduled to begin on October 5. There were no major changes to the group currently playing in the Asia Cup while KL Rahul retained his spot for the marquee event.
No additions were made to India's squad for the World Cup from the Asia Cup with Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson being the only exclusions from the 18-member list. Suryakumar Yadav notably escaped the axe despite failing to replicate his T20 feats in the longer format, albeit he had to contend with a place on the bench for India's two games so far in the ongoing continental tournament.
KL Rahul was also slotted in for the World Cup despite having last played in May in the IPL before suffering a thigh injury. The veteran had an extended rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore after being unavailable for the preliminary group stage of the Asia Cup and is slated to join the team in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Ishan Kishan, who filled in for the 31-year-old, forms a part of the squad as well and it remains to be seen which of the two is preferred as the primary choice in the wicket-keeper batter role.
In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav remained India's only specialist spinner, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to aid as spin all-rounders. The three pacers in the squad are Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah, even though the latter last bowled in an ODI in July 2022. Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur would operate as the team's seam all-rounders.
The Men in Blue's squad announcement came on deadline day, although teams are allowed alterations up to September 28. The World Cup would mark Rohit Sharma's first assignment as skipper in a 50-over ICC tournament after having previously led the team at the 2022 World T20. India are slated to begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 at Chepauk following warm-up games against England and the Netherlands in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.
India's squad for the World Cup: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
