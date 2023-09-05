World Cup 2023 | List of all squads for tournament
England won the 2019 World Cup under leadership of Eoin Morgan|
Ahead of the World Cup slated to start next month, a few teams have named their squads with Australia and England excluding notable names like Marnus Labuschagne and Harry Brook. India retained Suryakumar Yadav in their roster while Yuzvendra Chahal was excluded from the 15-member lineup.
The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to start on October 5, with a few of the cricket boards naming provisional squads for the tournament. The teams can make changes on or before September 28 for the competition. Australia and England have announced preliminary squads with both sides having some notable exclusions. Australia were the first team to announce an 18-member squad that excluded Marnus Labuschagne while uncapped youngsters Aaron Hardie and Tanveer Sangha were named in the roster.
England will be featuring in the World Cup under the leadership of Jos Buttler and will see Ben Stokes returning to the format after reversing his retirement. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have left out Harry Brook and Jofra Archer from the team.
India have backed Suryakumar Yadav despite his average of 24.33 in ODIs while they have omitted veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and emerging pacer Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa will be captained by Temba Bavuma as eight of the players have received maiden World Cup call-ups. While most of the squad is on the expected lines, right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee who has featured in only two ODIs has been named in the roster.
New Zealand have so far announced that skipper Kane Williamson would be travelling for the tournament despite still recovering from a knee injury and is expected to be fit for the latter stages of the tournament albeit a concrete comeback date is yet to be known.
England's squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
India's squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen
Pakistan Squad: To be announced
Bangladesh Squad: To be announced
Sri Lanka Squad: To be announced
New Zealand: To be announced on September 11
Afghanistan Squad: To be announced
Netherlands Squad : To be announced