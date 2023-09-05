World Cup 2023 | List of all squads for tournament

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to start on October 5, with a few of the cricket boards naming provisional squads for the tournament. The teams can make changes on or before September 28 for the competition. Australia and England have announced preliminary squads with both sides having some notable exclusions. Australia were the first team to announce an 18-member squad that excluded Marnus Labuschagne while uncapped youngsters Aaron Hardie and Tanveer Sangha were named in the roster.