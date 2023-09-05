World Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Harbhajan Singh expresses shock over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal was not included in the India's quad for the World Cup|
(BCCI)
Whenever the Indian team for the World Cup is announced, there is always a debate around the selection or omission of specific players. Yuzvendra Chahal has turned out to be one such name this time and Harbhajan Singh was also seen getting involved in the discussion around the matter.
India announced their 15-member squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, retaining Suryakumr Yadav in the lineup. However, the selectors left out names like Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna, and that raised many eyebrows. Especially with Chahal having an impressive tally of 121 wickets from 72 ODIs, his exclusion as the third spinner in the lineup was a surprise for many. Instead, the Indian team opted for Kuldeep Yadav and also retained all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the team.
Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also got involved in the discussion around the spinner’s bizarre exclusion, tweeting that it was shocking to not select a match-winner like Chahal. Twitterati also noticed the reaction of the former Indian cricketer and expressed their sentiments over the Incident.
