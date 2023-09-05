World Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Harbhajan Singh expresses shock over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal

India announced their 15-member squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, retaining Suryakumr Yadav in the lineup. However, the selectors left out names like Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna, and that raised many eyebrows. Especially with Chahal having an impressive tally of 121 wickets from 72 ODIs, his exclusion as the third spinner in the lineup was a surprise for many. Instead, the Indian team opted for Kuldeep Yadav and also retained all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the team.