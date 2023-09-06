More Options

PAK vs BAN | Twitter reacts as formidable Pakistan breeze past toothless Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Haris Rauf's dreamy figures of 4/19 proved to be decisive

ESPN Cricinfo/ Associated Press

Bangladesh could offer little resistance to Pakistan's clinical display at the Gadaffi Stadium on Tuesday as they kicked off the Super Fours stage with a big win. The hosts' pacers ran riot to tumble the Tigers for a paltry 193 before some steady batting saw them chase down the target in 39.3 overs.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to the worst start possible when the previous match's centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraz was dismissed by Naseem Shah for a golden duck. The returning Litton Das succumbed next to Shaheen Afridi in the fifth over before Haris Rauf's express pace earned the side two more scalps to leave the visitors reeling at 49/4 at the end of the powerplay. Veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim put together a rescue operation with a 100-run fifth-wicket stand but a loose pull shot from the former forced him back to the pavilion for a 57-ball 53. Rahim trot on, adamant to dig deep, but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Once his 87-ball resistance worth 64 runs was ended by Rauf, the Tigers collapsed like a house of cards, losing their last four wickets at the cost of just three runs while the speedster ended with match-winning figures of 6-0-19-4.

In response, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq built a 35-run against some disciplined bowling by the Bangladesh pacers under the light. Once Zaman departed for 20 at the hands of Shoriful Islam, hometown hero Babar Azam racked up 17 runs amidst loud cheers but was outdone by low bounce from a Taskin Ahmed delivery. However, it made little impact on the result, as Imam struck five boundaries and four maximums in a flamboyant knock of 78 while Mohammad Rizwan dug in deep with an unbeaten knock of 63 to see his side home comfortably.

