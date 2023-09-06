PAK vs BAN | Twitter reacts as formidable Pakistan breeze past toothless Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Haris Rauf's dreamy figures of 4/19 proved to be decisive|
Bangladesh could offer little resistance to Pakistan's clinical display at the Gadaffi Stadium on Tuesday as they kicked off the Super Fours stage with a big win. The hosts' pacers ran riot to tumble the Tigers for a paltry 193 before some steady batting saw them chase down the target in 39.3 overs.
After opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to the worst start possible when the previous match's centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraz was dismissed by Naseem Shah for a golden duck. The returning Litton Das succumbed next to Shaheen Afridi in the fifth over before Haris Rauf's express pace earned the side two more scalps to leave the visitors reeling at 49/4 at the end of the powerplay. Veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim put together a rescue operation with a 100-run fifth-wicket stand but a loose pull shot from the former forced him back to the pavilion for a 57-ball 53. Rahim trot on, adamant to dig deep, but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Once his 87-ball resistance worth 64 runs was ended by Rauf, the Tigers collapsed like a house of cards, losing their last four wickets at the cost of just three runs while the speedster ended with match-winning figures of 6-0-19-4.
In response, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq built a 35-run against some disciplined bowling by the Bangladesh pacers under the light. Once Zaman departed for 20 at the hands of Shoriful Islam, hometown hero Babar Azam racked up 17 runs amidst loud cheers but was outdone by low bounce from a Taskin Ahmed delivery. However, it made little impact on the result, as Imam struck five boundaries and four maximums in a flamboyant knock of 78 while Mohammad Rizwan dug in deep with an unbeaten knock of 63 to see his side home comfortably.
Very poor and boring run chase ever!
50 kay baad ati h intent n aggression?! who knew! *sense the sarcasm*#rizwan#PakvsBan— Cyra Arshad (@CeeSeesIt) September 6, 2023
Good for him!
#PakvsBan 11th ODI fifty for Mohammad Rizwan.— irshad khan Official (@irshadkhanbjr4) September 6, 2023
Class batter. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/quEj3eWfGY
Good knock!
Very well played Imam ul Haq💯❤️.#PakvsBan | #AsiaCup2023 | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/J7bBryUSC0— Ghazanfar GS (@ghazanfar_8654) September 6, 2023
maarliya bhai!
Chalo bhai ab chakay chokay Maro khatam karo#PakvsBan— Ayesha Siddiqua🤍✨(Hadia,tooba and miral's day) (@asiddiqua7) September 6, 2023
How is he able to manage this all the time!
Never seen a cheap show off other than Rizwan. This mfer is ARTIFICIAL this is not real#PakvsBan— Bismil Jatoi (@Bismiljatoi) September 6, 2023
Mmmmm!
50 up for Babar's Murshid 🙂#BabarAzam𓃵#PakvsBan#AsiaCup23 #PakvBan pic.twitter.com/lz5LM51q2k— Dr Sheza 🇵🇰⁵⁶ (@Dr_Sheza09) September 6, 2023
Test cricket is still alive!
Mohammad Rizwan Played 41 dot balls to complete his 50 runs on a flat track.#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvBAN— Shlok Shah (@shlokshah23) September 6, 2023
True that!
This target would easily be chased in 32 overs but they are playing too many dot balls🤦🏽♀️— Baneen (@Beerazashah) September 6, 2023
Such a poor slog!
Rizwan’s dot ball % is probably vile.— Nxlly (@nxllyiqbal) September 6, 2023
Bahot boring bhai!
Depressing, Boring Run Chase By Pakistan— Muhammad Bilal (@itsmbilal) September 6, 2023
No intent shown. Should have won it earlier to make the run rate healthy considering rain will be influencing the remaining games#AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup #CricketPakistan #CricketTwitter #Cricket #PAKvBAN #PAKvsBAN #BANvPAK