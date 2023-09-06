PAK vs BAN | Twitter reacts as formidable Pakistan breeze past toothless Bangladesh by 7 wickets

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to the worst start possible when the previous match's centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraz was dismissed by Naseem Shah for a golden duck. The returning Litton Das succumbed next to Shaheen Afridi in the fifth over before Haris Rauf's express pace earned the side two more scalps to leave the visitors reeling at 49/4 at the end of the powerplay. Veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim put together a rescue operation with a 100-run fifth-wicket stand but a loose pull shot from the former forced him back to the pavilion for a 57-ball 53. Rahim trot on, adamant to dig deep, but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Once his 87-ball resistance worth 64 runs was ended by Rauf, the Tigers collapsed like a house of cards, losing their last four wickets at the cost of just three runs while the speedster ended with match-winning figures of 6-0-19-4.