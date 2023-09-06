WATCH | Sheyanka Patil's massive turner bamboozles batter all hands up in WCPL
For how innocuous spin bowling can seem at times, the tweakers can turn out to be absolutely unplayable when the ball starts turning corners. Shreyanka Patil provided a prime example of the same on Tuesday with a delivery that spun miles to embarrass Britney Cooper by crashing into her stumps.
Shreyanka Patil's star continues to rise at the rate of knots in global cricket as the Karnataka bowler became the first Indian to be a part of the Women's Caribbean Premier League. Having first shot to the national conscience with a brilliant run in India's U-19 World Cup winning campaign, Patil further impressed in her latest assignment by achieving a four-wicket haul in just her second outing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. However, it was in the following fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders that she truly showed the extent of her abilities with an absolute jaffa to get the better of Britney Cooper at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.
Patil was bowling the final over of her quota with the opposition needing 49 off the last five overs and had Britney Cooper against her first up. The 21-year-old flighted a ball short of length considerably outside off stump, tempting the batter into a booming cut but the Kookaburra waded inwards after pitching to leave Cooper completely stranded. The ball eventually ended up hitting the middle stump, a foot away from where it pitched, causing Patil to break out into ecstatic celebration while wearing a huge grin on her face.
The off-spinner ended with impressive figures of 2/15 as her side emerged victorious by a comfortable margin of 21 runs.
