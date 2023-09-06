WATCH | Sheyanka Patil's massive turner bamboozles batter all hands up in WCPL

Shreyanka Patil's star continues to rise at the rate of knots in global cricket as the Karnataka bowler became the first Indian to be a part of the Women's Caribbean Premier League. Having first shot to the national conscience with a brilliant run in India's U-19 World Cup winning campaign, Patil further impressed in her latest assignment by achieving a four-wicket haul in just her second outing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. However, it was in the following fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders that she truly showed the extent of her abilities with an absolute jaffa to get the better of Britney Cooper at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.