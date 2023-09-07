Definitely going back in, states Mitchell Starc confirming IPL return in 2024

Mitchell Starc had previously featured in the T20 league in 2014 and 2015 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scalping 34 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 20.38. He had also signed with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 but was unable to play for the franchise due to an injury and the contract was later terminated owing to Cricket Australia restricting the bowler's availability ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Starc explained that the tournament would serve as ideal preparation for the ICC World T20 2024, slated to be played in the Caribbean islands and USA in the coming June.

"Look it's been eight years. I'm definitely going back in year. Amongst other things, it's a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup," Starc was quoted saying to the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

Previously, Starc had made himself unavailable for multiple seasons of the big-money event in order to focus on the packed international cricket schedule as well as spend time at home with his family. The 33-year-old has been one of the few international white-ball regulars to completely abandon the franchise leagues, having also played just a solitary season of the Big Bash League in 2014/15.

“So a good opportunity to see if anyone's interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it's somewhat of a quiet winter next year…in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in,” Starc added.

Widely regarded as one of the best white-ball bowlers of his generation with 58 T20I caps and 73 wickets to his name, Starc would be required to enter the IPL's mini-auction in 2024 where any of the 10 franchises could seek to add him to their squad.