SA vs AUS | Twitter hails Bavuma's captain's knock to singlehandedly anchor Proteas amidst dreadful collapse

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Temba Bavuma carried the bat to score a sensational century in the first ODI against Australia

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

Tough times create strong leaders and Temba Bavuma has been through a fair share of his, which is perhaps what made him capable of scoring a stunning century on Thursday. With wickets falling on a whim at the other end, the batter carried his bat to take the team to a competitive score unassisted.

South Africa's batting woes in 50-over cricket continued in the first ODI against Australia at Mangaung Oval on Thursday as the side folded out for a subpar 222. The hosts' only solace came in the form of captain fantastic Temba Bavuma who battled the odds on a slightly tricky pitch and kept his team chugging along to accomplish the rare feat of batting the entirety of an ODI innings, contributing more than half of his team's runs.

Aussie pacers Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis took advantage of variable bounce to scalp wickets early on in the game, leaving the hosts reeling at 100/5 at one stage. Bavuma, with his usual grit, exhibited tremendous patience to not only see out the havoc but appear unfazed by it. Marco Jansen was the only Proteas batter to pass the 20-run mark, his knock of 32 being part of the side's biggest partnership of 57 runs for the sixth wicket while Bavuma handled the reins for the rest of the match. When the team had whittled down to 185/9, Bavuma pushed on the accelerator to score his last 24 runs in just 10 deliveries, while number Ngidi contributed no runs in the last-wicket stand.

When Bavuma eventually walked off unbeaten for a 142-ball 114 at the end of the innings, he was given a standing ovation by the attending crowd while the Australian players beelined to shake his hand one after the other, thus replicating Twitterati's sentiments about Bavuma's courageous display.

