SA vs AUS | Twitter hails Bavuma's captain's knock to singlehandedly anchor Proteas amidst dreadful collapse

Aussie pacers Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis took advantage of variable bounce to scalp wickets early on in the game, leaving the hosts reeling at 100/5 at one stage. Bavuma, with his usual grit, exhibited tremendous patience to not only see out the havoc but appear unfazed by it. Marco Jansen was the only Proteas batter to pass the 20-run mark, his knock of 32 being part of the side's biggest partnership of 57 runs for the sixth wicket while Bavuma handled the reins for the rest of the match. When the team had whittled down to 185/9, Bavuma pushed on the accelerator to score his last 24 runs in just 10 deliveries, while number Ngidi contributed no runs in the last-wicket stand.