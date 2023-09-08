WATCH | Pollard-Pooran duo’s verbal banter after mis-communication in running between the wickets
It is usually witnessed that teammates of a national side share a friendly bond and they rarely get involved in an argument on the ground. However, league cricket has been an exception to it and Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran proved it one more time in the CPL being involved in a verbal spat.
Caribbean Premier League 2023 has already witnessed some exciting action in the tournament and the fixture between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals added one more to the list of memorable instances from the tournament. Trinbago won the contest as they posted a huge total of 208/6 thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s century. However, spectators witnessed an unfortunate incident between Pooran and Kieron Pollard which stole the limelight away from the former’s brilliant knock.
Rahkeem Cornwall was bowling the 10th over of the innings and he bowled a good length delivery on the leg stump to Kieron Pollard. The West Indian batter pushed the ball towards fine leg inside the 30-yard circle. Pollard first started for a single and so Pooran also started running towards the batter’s end to sneak one run. Kyle Mayers was fielding at the position and he quickly grabbed the ball. Seeing this, Pollard immediately returned back to the crease while Pooran also made it to the other end resulting in both batters at the same end.
Everyone initially thought that Pooran was out and so both the batters were seen arguing with each other over the horrible mix-up they had experienced. The West Indies teammates were having a debate in the middle regarding the mis-communication while running between the wickets. The replays made it clear that Pollard was dismissed as he was late in returning back to the crease and the users on the Internet expressed themselves on social media after the incident.
Wait a minute, what just happened??? A run out at the Queens Park Oval but who is out Kieron Pollard or Nicholas Pooran? #CPL23 #TKRvBR #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/uq52I5cfrb— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 7, 2023