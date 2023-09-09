Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter bashes umpire as his blunder almost reverses Shakib’s crystal clear dismissal

After restricting Sri Lanka to 257/9 in the first innings of the Super Four clash, Bangladesh are in deep waters losing four wickets under a total of 100. The top order failed to fire but their key man Shakib Al Hasan was most disappointing with the bat as he scored only four runs. However, the all-rounder was almost saved by the umpire, but the availability of technology for accuracy in decisions prevented him from continuing at the crease.