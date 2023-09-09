More Options

Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter bashes umpire as his blunder almost reverses Shakib’s crystal clear dismissal

Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter bashes umpire as his blunder almost reverses Shakib’s crystal clear dismissal

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Shakib Al Hasan was almost given a lifeline by umpire

|

(Getty Images)

Umpires have a huge responsibility on their shoulders to maintain accuracy in their decisions and so an error often draws heavy criticism towards them. The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game in the Asia Cup was evidence of it as the umpire failed to detect a clear nick from Shakib Al Hasan’s bat.

After restricting Sri Lanka to 257/9 in the first innings of the Super Four clash, Bangladesh are in deep waters losing four wickets under a total of 100. The top order failed to fire but their key man Shakib Al Hasan was most disappointing with the bat as he scored only four runs. However, the all-rounder was almost saved by the umpire, but the availability of technology for accuracy in decisions prevented him from continuing at the crease. 

Matheesha Pathirana was bowling the 16th over of the innings and he pitched the fourth delivery of the over short of a good length outside off. Shakib poked at the ball and there was a sound as the ball passed the bat. Sri Lankan players were confident about the dismissal and let out a loud appeal. However, the umpire didn’t move an inch and he adjudged the batter to be not out. 

However, Sri Lanka were quick to opt for a review as they were confident. Soon, their belief turned out to be true as the UltraEdge showed a clear spike as the ball passed the willow. The Bangladesh all-rounder walked back to the pavilion and there were shrieks of delights from Sri Lanka. The Twitterati noticed the incident and the umpire was under heavy scrutiny soon as a result of his blunder. 

How on earth umpire didn't here that?

That was massive wicket for Sri Lanka!

He was day dreaming may be! xD xD

That's what the question is!

Hahaha!

He just forgot that he was doing his job!

Thanks to DRS!

Cooooool! Coooool!!! Bruh practice some yoga :D 

Ha bhai eh toh fact hi!

He did!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all