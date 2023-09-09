Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka outplay Bangladesh with 21-run win courtesy Samarawickrama's carnage
Sadeera Samarawickrama played a knock of 93 runs against Bangladesh|
Sri Lanka made sure on Saturday that Bangladesh wouldn’t make it to the final of the Asia Cup 2023 by beating them by a margin of 21 runs. Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a brilliant half-century for Sri Lanka while Towhid Hridoy's resilient knock of 82 during the chase went in vain.
After winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the Super Four, Bangladesh chose to bowl first in the match. Dimuth Karunratne (18) was dismissed earlier in the innings but Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis joined hands to build a partnership of 74 runs for the second wicket. The former was dismissed on 40 while Kusal scored 50 runs. Sri Lanka were reduced to 117/3 as a result but Sadeera Samarawickrama played a solid knock while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He scored 93 runs from 72 balls and played a key role in helping the team post a total of 257/9.
Bangladesh had a positive start to their chase as openers accumulated 55 runs from 11 overs. However, wickets continuously kept falling after that while Towhid Hridoy was showcasing resilience from one end. He scored 82 runs but failed to take his team over the finish line. Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanka, and Matheesha Pathirana picked three wickets each for the team making sure that Bangladesh will end up 22 runs short of the target.
That was a good effort but in the end, it was not!
September 9, 2023
Well done champ!
Well done pathirana ❤️🔥🔥🔥— Lord Kartike // 💙 (@Lord_Kartike) September 9, 2023
Star boy of today night 🙌
MS Dhoni student always perform 🔥#SLvBAN | #AsiaCup2023
He's the future of Sri Lanka!
The boy Pathirana is a gem . Congratulations Srilanka, 13 in a row! #SLvsBAN #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/u4P1TRywt9— Anushmita⁷ (@anushmita7) September 9, 2023
Acha!
Ab final mai Theekshana aur Pathirana k munh lagna parega 🙄🙄.— Bibi Hadid🇵🇰 (@Bibihadidi) September 9, 2023
#PakvsInd
Xiaaaaaaa!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥
Finish with Boom & Pathirana's Yorker burst 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P6Q5XK8mfR— Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) September 9, 2023
What a day for him tonight!
Theekshana 🔥🔥🔥— Ramachandran (@Rama_Chandran_K) September 9, 2023
Great win!
SL won against Bangladesh by 21 runs👏🏻 Well played by Pathirana, Theekshana, Sadeera 👏🏻👏🏻#SLvBAN— Rash (@Rash28101) September 9, 2023
Bangladesh tried their best!
disappointed from Bangladesh, now we'll have to face theekshana someday.— yourfav (@mymomcallsmefem) September 9, 2023
CSK ka beta!
CSK Blood did it taken the final wicket 💛🥳 & Sri Lanka Won the match against Bangladesh— Nisu Pathak (@Nisarg07_) September 9, 2023
Pathirana & Theekshana taken 3 wickets each 👏🤩 pic.twitter.com/xniEjK5T2H
Great duo!
Theekshana and Pathirana give you this vibe as if they are veterans of around 200 ODIs. Such a wonderful talent for Sri Lanka.— Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) September 9, 2023