Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka outplay Bangladesh with 21-run win courtesy Samarawickrama's carnage

After winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the Super Four, Bangladesh chose to bowl first in the match. Dimuth Karunratne (18) was dismissed earlier in the innings but Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis joined hands to build a partnership of 74 runs for the second wicket. The former was dismissed on 40 while Kusal scored 50 runs. Sri Lanka were reduced to 117/3 as a result but Sadeera Samarawickrama played a solid knock while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He scored 93 runs from 72 balls and played a key role in helping the team post a total of 257/9.