More Options

Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Venkatesh Prasad takes a dig at Asian Cricket Council over Indo-Pak clash

Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Venkatesh Prasad takes a dig at Asian Cricket Council over Indo-Pak clash

14

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Venkatesh Prasad criticized scheduling reserve day for Indo-Pak clash

|

(Twitter)

Some of the former cricketers don’t shy away from expressing their opinions around cricketing matters resulting in a start of debate. Venkatesh Prasad did the same on Friday as he expressed disappointment over keeping a reserve day exclusively for the Super Four game between India and Pakistan.

The current edition of the Asia Cup 2023 has been witnessing a controversy after the playing conditions for the India-Pakistan contest were changed recently. India are set to lock horns against Pakistan on September 10 in Super Four. However, there is a high likelihood of heavy rainfall on the day of the game so a reserve day was decided. 

However, the decision has raised concerns regarding fairness as the reserve day is allotted only to the India-Pakistan fixture. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Cricket Boards agreed to the decision and they confirmed the same on social media. However, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad didn’t hesitate in expressing his disappointment over the ruling and he responded to the tweets of the cricket board by questioning them for agreeing to the decision. 

Further, Prasad questioned Sri Lanka cricket over the agreement as the decision can cost their own team a chance to qualify. Prasad’s social media posts triggered a debate around ACC being unfair. 

Did they rename?

Agree or not?

Cricket is running next level these days!

Full form of BCCI?

Who is that? 

Hahaha! LoL xD

Mmmm!

Ok Ok Cool!

Public needs it!

Kya?

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all