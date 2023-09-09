Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Venkatesh Prasad takes a dig at Asian Cricket Council over Indo-Pak clash
Venkatesh Prasad criticized scheduling reserve day for Indo-Pak clash|
Some of the former cricketers don’t shy away from expressing their opinions around cricketing matters resulting in a start of debate. Venkatesh Prasad did the same on Friday as he expressed disappointment over keeping a reserve day exclusively for the Super Four game between India and Pakistan.
The current edition of the Asia Cup 2023 has been witnessing a controversy after the playing conditions for the India-Pakistan contest were changed recently. India are set to lock horns against Pakistan on September 10 in Super Four. However, there is a high likelihood of heavy rainfall on the day of the game so a reserve day was decided.
However, the decision has raised concerns regarding fairness as the reserve day is allotted only to the India-Pakistan fixture. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Cricket Boards agreed to the decision and they confirmed the same on social media. However, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad didn’t hesitate in expressing his disappointment over the ruling and he responded to the tweets of the cricket board by questioning them for agreeing to the decision.
Further, Prasad questioned Sri Lanka cricket over the agreement as the decision can cost their own team a chance to qualify. Prasad’s social media posts triggered a debate around ACC being unfair.
This is not an Indian team , this is jay shah team playing for Bharath. Play for jay shah , team should boycott if this is done . @BCCI— V.V RAVI Kumar (@ravi_2030) September 9, 2023
Good one Venky sir,— Srivatsa (@Vatsa017) September 9, 2023
The rules should apply to all the cricket teams. It is indeed shameful.— Ski 🇮🇳 (@Skitwalker1) September 9, 2023
Board for Corruption of Cricket in India - 😃— narrowway (@narrowway22) September 9, 2023
Where there is crap chap like shah any thing is possible— Dipankar Ghosh (@Dipu8799) September 9, 2023
Bhai venky sir might be in trouble after tomorrows morning walk ..— Terraform (@Terraformre) September 9, 2023
September 9, 2023
Absolutely Right ✅️ 👏 #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23 #pakvsind2023— Suqlain⚓ (@suqlainijaz) September 9, 2023
Abe fokat ka controversy kyu create karte ho har baar...??— Deviprasaad (@DeviPrasaaad) September 9, 2023
They receive a cut out of the money these IND-PAK matches bring in. 🤷— V Naveen Kumar (@imVNaveen) September 9, 2023