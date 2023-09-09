SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Travis Head accidentally trolls crowd with dummy walk towards dugout

Anrich Nortje was bowling the eighth over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery outside off to Head on the penultimate ball. The left-handed batter attempted a drive but was unable to pierce a gap as the shot traveled towards David Miller who was fielding at extra cover in the 30-yard circle. The batter damaged the bottom of the bat in the process so wanted to change the willow. He then started walking back toward the pavilion while inspecting the bottom edge of the bat so the audience thought that the batter was caught by the fielder in the inner ring.