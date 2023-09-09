More Options

SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Travis Head accidentally trolls crowd with dummy walk towards dugout

SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Travis Head accidentally trolls crowd with dummy walk towards dugout

7

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Travis Head smashed fifty against South Africa

|

(ICC)

The home crowd is usually high on energy whenever their team is playing and they cheer them with full enthusiasm. However, this high adrenaline can rush them to misinterpret some incident and Bloemfontein became its prime example as Travis Head’s bat exchange was considered to be his pavilion walk.

After winning the first ODI against South Africa, Australia had a solid start in the second ODI as well with openers scoring 109 runs for the first wicket. Head smashed a quickfire 64 while Warner was playing a crucial knock. Head not only grabbed the limelight with his impressive knock but he also accidentally trolled the South African crowd with his antics in the middle. 

Anrich Nortje was bowling the eighth over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery outside off to Head on the penultimate ball. The left-handed batter attempted a drive but was unable to pierce a gap as the shot traveled towards David Miller who was fielding at extra cover in the 30-yard circle. The batter damaged the bottom of the bat in the process so wanted to change the willow. He then started walking back toward the pavilion while inspecting the bottom edge of the bat so the audience thought that the batter was caught by the fielder in the inner ring. 

However, his teammate Marcus Stoinis came from the dugout with another bat so it was clear that Head wanted to change his bat. However, the home crowd was disappointed knowing that he wasn’t dismissed and the Twitterati expressed their sentiments on social media as the Australian opener accidentally trolled the home crowd. 

Head just trolled the crowd

True

Mad

Superb start

Head could be the key

Match winners

LOL

Brilliant

Smashing numbers

Blast innings

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all