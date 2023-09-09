SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Travis Head accidentally trolls crowd with dummy walk towards dugout
Travis Head smashed fifty against South Africa|
(ICC)
The home crowd is usually high on energy whenever their team is playing and they cheer them with full enthusiasm. However, this high adrenaline can rush them to misinterpret some incident and Bloemfontein became its prime example as Travis Head’s bat exchange was considered to be his pavilion walk.
After winning the first ODI against South Africa, Australia had a solid start in the second ODI as well with openers scoring 109 runs for the first wicket. Head smashed a quickfire 64 while Warner was playing a crucial knock. Head not only grabbed the limelight with his impressive knock but he also accidentally trolled the South African crowd with his antics in the middle.
Anrich Nortje was bowling the eighth over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery outside off to Head on the penultimate ball. The left-handed batter attempted a drive but was unable to pierce a gap as the shot traveled towards David Miller who was fielding at extra cover in the 30-yard circle. The batter damaged the bottom of the bat in the process so wanted to change the willow. He then started walking back toward the pavilion while inspecting the bottom edge of the bat so the audience thought that the batter was caught by the fielder in the inner ring.
However, his teammate Marcus Stoinis came from the dugout with another bat so it was clear that Head wanted to change his bat. However, the home crowd was disappointed knowing that he wasn’t dismissed and the Twitterati expressed their sentiments on social media as the Australian opener accidentally trolled the home crowd.
Head just trolled the crowd
September 9, 2023
True
Travis head is most improved player of current generation.#AUSvSA #Cricket @jo— PANKAJ 💙 (@pankaj_pp17) September 9, 2023
Mad
Travis Head is a mad man. 🤯— Jatin.Vats🌍💫 (@jatinxvats) September 9, 2023
Superb start
What a start Australia. Travis Head smashed fifty from just 26 balls....— cricket Lovers 💙🇮🇳 (@Joydip30406345) September 9, 2023
Australia 102 for 0 from just 10 overs. pic.twitter.com/P4gSs0Pshj
Head could be the key
Travis Head could be the man for Australia at WC man is striking beautifuly and briskly— Abbasi Akabar (@ak_abbasi180) September 9, 2023
Match winners
Travis Head and Mitch Marsh are Australia's key players in the upcoming World Cup, both can win you matches on their own. #SAvsAUS— Anuj (@AnujDeswal013) September 9, 2023
LOL
Travis Head deserves 10cr at the IPL Auction for his tearing apart mentality all alone— Manan (@jeezmanan) September 9, 2023
Brilliant
Travis Head falls after a brilliant knock 64 (36), Brilliant catch from Miller end to his inning.#SAvsAUS #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/TNciq8n3yC— Usman Shaikh (@shaikhusman_7) September 9, 2023
Smashing numbers
Travis Head as opener in ODIs— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) September 9, 2023
Inns : 23
Runs : 1109
Average : 50.40
Strike Rate : 110.8
Scored 128 v PAK 2017
Scored 96 v ENG 2018
Smashed 101 off 72 v PAK 2022
Smashed 89 off 70 v PAK 2022
Smashed 152 off 130 v ENG 2022
Smashed 51* off 30 v IND 2023
Smashed 64 off 36 v SA 2023 pic.twitter.com/2nzD5LOWpd
Blast innings
End of blast innings from Travis Head.#SAvAUS @CricketAus #Australia pic.twitter.com/dAtmqckyJJ— CricTalks_ (@BTCricTalks) September 9, 2023