SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to de Kock’s meme reaction as bails stay on despite ball striking wicket

In reply, the hosts got off to a perfect start through de Kock and Temba Bavuma as the duo scored 27 off the first three overs to keep up with the required rate. On the third ball of the fourth over, Australia thought that they had the all important first wicket. Nathan Ellis bowled a short length ball that de Kock tried to block. The ball came off the bottom part of his bat and went backward towards the wicket. De Kock, who by then had realized that he was in trouble as the ball rolled towards the wicket, was left with his heart in his mouth.