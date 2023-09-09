SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to de Kock’s meme reaction as bails stay on despite ball striking wicket
Quinton de Kock survived from getting clean bowled against Australia|
(ICC)
South Africa taking on Australia has always provided some of the greatest moments in the sport’s history. Today, in Bloemfontein, Quinton de Kock added to the list of great moments when he provided a meme worthy reaction as the bails refused to come off despite the ball hitting the wickets.
Australia got off to a dream start in the second game of their series as they scored an incredible 102 in the first ten overs. With David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne scoring centuries, they looked well on course to cross the 400-run mark. However, some good bowling in the death overs allowed the Proteas to stop them eight runs short of the mark.
In reply, the hosts got off to a perfect start through de Kock and Temba Bavuma as the duo scored 27 off the first three overs to keep up with the required rate. On the third ball of the fourth over, Australia thought that they had the all important first wicket. Nathan Ellis bowled a short length ball that de Kock tried to block. The ball came off the bottom part of his bat and went backward towards the wicket. De Kock, who by then had realized that he was in trouble as the ball rolled towards the wicket, was left with his heart in his mouth.
The ball went on and struck the wicket but the bails stayed intact. All Ellis and de Kock could do post that was smile at what had just transpired. Twitter was not to be denied either as users of the social media site joined the conversation with some comments of their own.
AUS almost had him
September 9, 2023
WOW
De Kock defended Ellis delivery and the ball hit the stumps but the bails remained intact #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/zsvO4Cd4zc— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) September 9, 2023
LOL
You know deck is flatter than highway when de kock is scoring runs— Manan (@jeezmanan) September 9, 2023
Very lucky
Dekock with a lucky escape.— Muhammad Waleed (@Kashmiri199) September 9, 2023
#SAvAUS
Lucky boy
De Kock was a lucky boy there!!!#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/e1OShkf7F4— Ｔｅｒｒｙ Ｍｔｈｅｍｂｕ (@_TerryPayne) September 9, 2023
Survived
Lucky De kock 🤣— Jai (@_Jaikaal) September 9, 2023
Banging
de kock my guy what are you doing😭😭— nishant (@nishantwhoo) September 9, 2023
Yeah
De Kock is lucky yong! 😬😬😬— Marissa (@marissa_riri) September 9, 2023
Unbelievable
Wow De Kock 😅😅— Shine (@shinenof) September 9, 2023
Lucky chap
Quinton de kock gets away with it as David Warner can't latch on!#SAvsAUS #SAvAUS #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/YF0js92Lfo— Cric Off (@cric_on_off) September 9, 2023