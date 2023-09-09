SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to David Warner’s wry smile as Phehlukwayo bamboozles him
David Warner scored a century in the second ODI against South Africa|
(Cricket Australia)
Batters are often disappointed on their own dismissals but some of the dismissals make them amazed by the nature of the pitch. David Warner experienced the same as Andile Phehlukwayo dismissed him with a short delivery which kept low and the batter wore a smile after the incident.
While facing South Africa in the second ODI, Australia are treating ODI cricket like the shortest version by scoring at a run rate of seven even before 40 overs are complete. David Warner played a key role in it with a stunning knock of 106 runs from just 93 balls laced with three sixes. It required a display of the bizarre nature of the pitch to send Warner back to the pavilion and he had a smile on his face after the incident for being unlucky.
Andile Phehlukwayo was bowling the 33rd over of the innings and he banged the fourth delivery of the over short to Warner. The left-hander read the length of the ball early and shaped himself up for a pull. However, the ball kept low and skidded through under the pull shot attempted by the batter. Notably, Warner surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in terms of scoring most hundreds as an opener across formats with 46 centuries to his name.
The Twitterati noticed the low bounce on offer and expressed themselves after Warner’s dismissal against South Africa.
September 9, 2023
Wow....Yethana naal aachu intha mari David Warner celebrate pandratha paathu💛💥
Andile Phehlukwayo to David Warner , Bowled
David Warner: The greatest opener of white ball cricket history.
100 after 291 days, David Warner - Father of South Africa from Australia... 🐐🫡
Geeez , he took over the greats of this game.
Most hundreds for openers in international cricket:
46 - David Warner 🇦🇺
45 - Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳
42 - Chris Gayle 🏝️
41 - Sanath Jayasuriya 🇱🇰
40 - Matthew Hayden 🇦🇺#SAvAUS
Common Knowledge in Cricket
David Warner >> Rohit Sharma
𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 🔥❤️🥵
Just love his celebration 👊🏽💪🏼
David Warner coming to form big time. 👏✨
What a bowl from Phehlukwayo to dismiss Centurion David Warner..
Warner dismissed for 106 off 93 deliveries..#SAvsAUS #DavidWarner