SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to David Warner’s wry smile as Phehlukwayo bamboozles him

While facing South Africa in the second ODI, Australia are treating ODI cricket like the shortest version by scoring at a run rate of seven even before 40 overs are complete. David Warner played a key role in it with a stunning knock of 106 runs from just 93 balls laced with three sixes. It required a display of the bizarre nature of the pitch to send Warner back to the pavilion and he had a smile on his face after the incident for being unlucky.