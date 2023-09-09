More Options

SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to David Warner’s wry smile as Phehlukwayo bamboozles him

SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to David Warner’s wry smile as Phehlukwayo bamboozles him

13

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

David Warner scored a century in the second ODI against South Africa

|

(Cricket Australia)

Batters are often disappointed on their own dismissals but some of the dismissals make them amazed by the nature of the pitch. David Warner experienced the same as Andile Phehlukwayo dismissed him with a short delivery which kept low and the batter wore a smile after the incident.

While facing South Africa in the second ODI, Australia are treating ODI cricket like the shortest version by scoring at a run rate of seven even before 40 overs are complete. David Warner played a key role in it with a stunning knock of 106 runs from just 93 balls laced with three sixes. It required a display of the bizarre nature of the pitch to send Warner back to the pavilion and he had a smile on his face after the incident for being unlucky. 

Andile Phehlukwayo was bowling the 33rd over of the innings and he banged the fourth delivery of the over short to Warner. The left-hander read the length of the ball early and shaped himself up for a pull. However, the ball kept low and skidded through under the pull shot attempted by the batter. Notably, Warner surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in terms of scoring most hundreds as an opener across formats with 46 centuries to his name. 

The Twitterati noticed the low bounce on offer and expressed themselves after Warner’s dismissal against South Africa. 

What a delivery

WOW

Clean bowled

the greatest

Back in form

Unbelievable

Common or not so common?

The beast

Peaking at the right time

Superb

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all