ENG vs NZ | Twitter in disbelief as Boult wreaks havoc in comeback ODI with three scalps in eight balls

The 34-year-old, who was incidentally also playing his 100th ODI, kicked off proceedings with a blazing first over in which he only conceded one run before turning up the ante in his second over. Running in from around the wicket, Boult squared up Jonny Bairstow with an inswinger to get a thick leading edge that flew towards extra cover. The opener seemed to have got away scot-free only for Mitchell Santner to leap up heroically and grab the Kookaburra out of thin air in a catch for the ages. The incoming Joe Root lasted just two deliveries as Boult imparted some inwards movement again to trap the ace batter plumb in front of the stumps.