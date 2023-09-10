ENG vs NZ | Twitter in disbelief as Boult wreaks havoc in comeback ODI with three scalps in eight balls
An elated Trent Boult celebrates with his teammates after a ravaging opening spell|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
All world class players need is the big occasion to rise up and prove they're a class apart, as England learned on Sunday. Trent Boult, playing an ODI after a year, took little time to get to his scintillating best as he destroyed England's top order with the new ball in Southampton.
England took on New Zealand in the second of four ODIs at Ageas Bowl and while the hosts stuck to experimenting ahead of the World Cup, the visitors decided to give Trent Boult some game time heading into the marquee event in a month's time. The speedster, who had not played an ODI in a year after giving up on his Black Caps central contract, reminded his team what they had been missing with some typical new ball magic to leave the opposition reeling at 10/3 at the end of five overs.
The 34-year-old, who was incidentally also playing his 100th ODI, kicked off proceedings with a blazing first over in which he only conceded one run before turning up the ante in his second over. Running in from around the wicket, Boult squared up Jonny Bairstow with an inswinger to get a thick leading edge that flew towards extra cover. The opener seemed to have got away scot-free only for Mitchell Santner to leap up heroically and grab the Kookaburra out of thin air in a catch for the ages. The incoming Joe Root lasted just two deliveries as Boult imparted some inwards movement again to trap the ace batter plumb in front of the stumps.
Even after the double wicket maiden, Boult proved he had more in his locker by having the hosts' Test skipper Ben Stokes clip one to mid-off for the simplest of catches, as his figures read an astonishing 3/1. Twitterati was quick to heap praise on the wily veteran as they stated the performance was a sign of things to come in the World Cup, given Boult's brilliant performances during New Zealand's run to the finals in the two previous editions of the tournament.
