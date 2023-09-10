IND vs PAK | Twitter bashes ACC's refusal to move Asia Cup from Colombo as rain ruins another fixture

After Pakistan sent India in to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma exercised caution against delectable bowling by the Men in Green's pacers early on. His partner Shubman Gill, on the other hand, chose to impose himself on the game with a flurry of early boundaries, including six fours across two overs against phenom Shaheen Afridi. A dropped catch off Naseem Shah's bowling only aided his confidence as the Men in Blue cruised to 61/0 at the end of the powerplay before Gill brought up his half-century off just 37 deliveries. Sharma joined in on the act once Shadab Khan took the Kookaburra in the 13th over, pelting him for two consecutive sixes followed by a boundary. He followed up the carnage with another maximum and a four in the leg-spinner's succeeding over to get to his own fifty in 42 balls.