IND vs PAK | Twitter bashes ACC's refusal to move Asia Cup from Colombo as rain ruins another fixture
Indian players look in despair while rain rumbles down at the R Premadasa Stadium|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
The decision to host the final leg of the Asia Cup in Colombo, despite the ominous weather conditions, led to the expected frustrating results on Sunday. The much-hyped Indo-Pak clash was abandoned for the day after just 24.1 overs of play, with further rain expected on the reserve day.
After Pakistan sent India in to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma exercised caution against delectable bowling by the Men in Green's pacers early on. His partner Shubman Gill, on the other hand, chose to impose himself on the game with a flurry of early boundaries, including six fours across two overs against phenom Shaheen Afridi. A dropped catch off Naseem Shah's bowling only aided his confidence as the Men in Blue cruised to 61/0 at the end of the powerplay before Gill brought up his half-century off just 37 deliveries. Sharma joined in on the act once Shadab Khan took the Kookaburra in the 13th over, pelting him for two consecutive sixes followed by a boundary. He followed up the carnage with another maximum and a four in the leg-spinner's succeeding over to get to his own fifty in 42 balls.
The big breakthrough for Pakistan arrived in the 17th over when Shadab exacted revenge by having Rohit caught at long off while Afridi drew even with Gill by deceiving him with a slower ball in the following over. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul seemed to be getting settled in to steady the ship when rain disrupted play in the 25th over, with the visitors' scoreboard reading 147/2.
Relentless showers meant no more cricket was possible on the day and even though the Asian Cricket Council has set apart September 11 as a reserve day, radars show similarly inclement weather on the day ensuring little chance of arriving upon a result in the crucial fixture.
Jay shah watching asiacup in culombu...#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup #JayShah pic.twitter.com/hUdmULxYsL— Umar Shahzad (@OyeUmar1) September 10, 2023
#INDvsPAK Weather— Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) September 10, 2023
Rains to interrupt INDIA vs PAKISTAN match #AsiaCup2023 at Colombo, Sri Lanka tomorrow again 🌧️
Why didn't you plan for a day game or else same story tomorrow again. Good bye 👋🫂#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #PAKvsIND #AsiaCup #BHAvsPAK #IndiavsPak https://t.co/stXRbTLIyU
As expected no more play today. Well done Jay Ego Shah 👏🏻👏🏻.— mohsin aziz (@MohsinAziz778) September 10, 2023
Not encouraging for Tomorrow as well. #AsiaCup2023 #PakvsInd
I think it's better to have the Asia Cup every two years in the UAE only. There would be no rain problem, no stupid controversies between boards, and at least we could watch cricket @JayShah @ACCMedia1#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023— Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) September 10, 2023
@JayShah agr kl bi match na hua Barish ki wajah se na hua ty fr tera dhurrr fity muh!!!!!#PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/lPrZWFHW1U— Naveed Rafique🇵🇰 (@NavedRafeq0786) September 10, 2023
This is Jay Shah, Nepotism Product ,BCCI secretary and ACC President, He could have chosen UAE, Bangladesh for Asia Cup to replace Pakistan for India matches but this shameless man chose Sri Lanka despite the strong rain forecast. #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND #colomboweather #JayShah pic.twitter.com/JsgjG5HBuy— Waqas Khalil (@joinwaqaskhalil) September 10, 2023
September 2: India vs Pakistan washed out due to rain in Kandy— Golden Duniya (@Ashish941462) September 10, 2023
September 10: India vs Pakistan shifted to reserve day due to rain in Colombo. #AsiaCup2023 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/3FW3Lfet4l
India vs Pakistan match has been postponed to tomorrow..— The Meme Zone 👑 (@thememezone7) September 10, 2023
Fans to @BCCI :#INDvsPAK #IndiavsPak #BharatVsIndia #BHAvsPAK#rain #RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/SlGSL6QwYk
India getting saved by the rain in two consecutive games against Pakistan🤦♂️ #PAKvIND #AsiaCup— Muhammad_Ahsan_offical🇵🇰 (@MuhammadAhsano2) September 10, 2023
BAD NEWS - The weather prediction for Monday is having 90% chances of rain in Colombo. The weather in Colombo was much better today in comparison to the prediction for tomorrow. Hence the reserve day for India Pakistan match will also be affected by rain. #INDvPAK— Sheikh_Jee🇵🇰 (@Sheikh_G55) September 10, 2023