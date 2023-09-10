More Options

IND vs PAK | Twitter bashes ACC's refusal to move Asia Cup from Colombo as rain ruins another fixture

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Indian players look in despair while rain rumbles down at the R Premadasa Stadium

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

The decision to host the final leg of the Asia Cup in Colombo, despite the ominous weather conditions, led to the expected frustrating results on Sunday. The much-hyped Indo-Pak clash was abandoned for the day after just 24.1 overs of play, with further rain expected on the reserve day.

After Pakistan sent India in to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma exercised caution against delectable bowling by the Men in Green's pacers early on. His partner Shubman Gill, on the other hand, chose to impose himself on the game with a flurry of early boundaries, including six fours across two overs against phenom Shaheen Afridi. A dropped catch off Naseem Shah's bowling only aided his confidence as the Men in Blue cruised to 61/0 at the end of the powerplay before Gill brought up his half-century off just 37 deliveries. Sharma joined in on the act once Shadab Khan took the Kookaburra in the 13th over, pelting him for two consecutive sixes followed by a boundary. He followed up the carnage with another maximum and a four in the leg-spinner's succeeding over to get to his own fifty in 42 balls.

The big breakthrough for Pakistan arrived in the 17th over when Shadab exacted revenge by having Rohit caught at long off while Afridi drew even with Gill by deceiving him with a slower ball in the following over. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul seemed to be getting settled in to steady the ship when rain disrupted play in the 25th over, with the visitors' scoreboard reading 147/2. 

Relentless showers meant no more cricket was possible on the day and even though the Asian Cricket Council has set apart September 11 as a reserve day, radars show similarly inclement weather on the day ensuring little chance of arriving upon a result in the crucial fixture.

