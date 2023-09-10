IND vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Babar and Rahul laugh at Rauf's confident 'out hai' claim for DRS

Bowling to KL Rahul, the right-arm quick pitched the fifth ball of the over back of a length to KL Rahul who misread the line of the delivery as it struck him high on his thigh. Rauf pleaded to the umpire to raise his finger to no avail, but the 29-year-old's spirit was not to be defeated. He immediately turned around and raised his finger, signalling to captain Babar Azam to send the decision upstairs while confidently saying, 'out hai.' The bowler went on to indicate that the ball had struck Rahul around the knee roll which caused Babar to break ut a wry smile. Following a few sheepish moments, Azam diffidently told Rauf that his claim was nonsense since the ball had struck Rahul much higher at which point even the batter showcased a grin, knowing the bowler's sentiments were clouding his objectivity.