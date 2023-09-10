IND vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Babar and Rahul laugh at Rauf's confident 'out hai' claim for DRS
Haris Rauf's appeal for DRS was sheepishly dismissed by his skipper on Sunday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Associated Press
Decisions over whether to opt for a review are often tricky for fielding sides, given the bias of bowlers who are ever greedy for scalping wickets. The phenomenon was on full display on Sunday when Haris Rauf straight-up declared the batter was out, only to be hilariously called out by his skipper.
Pakistan reined back India with two quick wickets after an opening stand of 121 in Colombo on Sunday to curtail the visitors to 147/2 when rain stopped play in the 25th over. However, the hosts nearly added to their tally right before the interruption, at least if their speedster Haris Rauf was to be believed, after the speedster put in a passionate appeal to his skipper to take a review and hilarity ensued.
Bowling to KL Rahul, the right-arm quick pitched the fifth ball of the over back of a length to KL Rahul who misread the line of the delivery as it struck him high on his thigh. Rauf pleaded to the umpire to raise his finger to no avail, but the 29-year-old's spirit was not to be defeated. He immediately turned around and raised his finger, signalling to captain Babar Azam to send the decision upstairs while confidently saying, 'out hai.' The bowler went on to indicate that the ball had struck Rahul around the knee roll which caused Babar to break ut a wry smile. Following a few sheepish moments, Azam diffidently told Rauf that his claim was nonsense since the ball had struck Rahul much higher at which point even the batter showcased a grin, knowing the bowler's sentiments were clouding his objectivity.
Twitterati was quick to react to the comical incident as they took to social media to spoof the bowler's meme-worthy expressions.
Haris vs Babar
September 10, 2023
Real scenes
Babar to Haris Rauf...#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/uvqVtwKTBA— Piscean (@kriti_pok) September 10, 2023
Little banter
- Ball hits KL Rahul at the top of his pad, looks like it's going over— Aman (@AmanRahii) September 10, 2023
- Haris Rauf appeals
- Babar Azam smiles
- Babar Azam explains #PAKvIND#INDvPAK #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Nbj4hMp8eF
Throwback
Haris rauf thinking he is Shadab Khan#PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/q1H4ODT6Nq— Shadab Khan (@77shadabkhan) September 10, 2023
Too cute
Babar scolding Haris Rauf was actually cute 😭💚 #PakvsIND #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/Yx1NRYgTQv— Abdullah Orakzaiii (@AbdullahOrkzy23) September 10, 2023
Gully cricket vibes
Gully cricket na bro 😭😭 #IndiavsPak #PakvsInd #HarisRauf #ViratKohli #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/iXD7WNFJJK— adrius (@adrius_1) September 10, 2023
Out hai
Haris Rauf : “Out hai Out hai”— Syed Umaiyd (@SyedUmaiyd) September 10, 2023
📸hotstar#PakvsInd #IndiavsPak #INDvPAK #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/0V5RFW9nD8
Fans are behind rauf
Haris Rauf Fans to Babar Azam about Review #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/obZgx9SHMP— Imran Ali Khan // (@theimranalikhan) September 10, 2023
Get out
Baber Azam to Haris Rauf: #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/zwVD9YNNrd— Shri Chavan (@shrispy24) September 10, 2023
Review time
bhai yha se lele review!!#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 #BabarAzam #HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/Ua5KN6GJo2— Urboi (@Urboi09) September 10, 2023