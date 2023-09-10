More Options

IND vs PAK | Twitter praises Fakhar Zaman for helping ground staff with covers amidst thunderstorm

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The Indian batters run off the field while rain thunders down

ESPN Cricinfo/ Associated Press

The cricket ground is no stranger to humbling and wholesome moments and Sunday was no different. When the heavens opened with a sudden burst in Colombo, Fakhar Zaman was quick to aid the ground staff in bringing the covers on albeit some alleged he had some selfish motives behind the gesture.

The much anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan was boiling to shape up as a thriller on Sunday when the weather gods interrupted at the R Premadasa stadium to leave the Men in Blue with a score of 147/2 after 24.1 overs. The groundstaff in Sri Lanka, widely regarded as the best in the world, were quick to bring on the tarps once the rain started falling but it never hurts to have some unexpected help in dire times.

Fakhar Zaman, fielding in the deep, immediately joined the forces at the ground by sprinting onto the field while pulling the covers over the field. In no time, the entire field had gone from green to blue, even as the thunderstorm meant the covers had the additional weight of the accumulated water while they were being brought onto the playing surface.  

While the Pakistan batter  was applauded by many, people were quick to point out that preserving the pitch and the outfield would only bode well for Zaman when he came out to bat in the second innings.    

