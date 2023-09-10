IND vs PAK | Twitter praises Fakhar Zaman for helping ground staff with covers amidst thunderstorm

The much anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan was boiling to shape up as a thriller on Sunday when the weather gods interrupted at the R Premadasa stadium to leave the Men in Blue with a score of 147/2 after 24.1 overs. The groundstaff in Sri Lanka, widely regarded as the best in the world, were quick to bring on the tarps once the rain started falling but it never hurts to have some unexpected help in dire times.