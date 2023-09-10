IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as three Pakistan fielders abdicate all responsibility to let go sitter off Gill

The 20-year-old banged the ball short and wide on the third delivery, tempting Gill to throw his bat hard at it, but the opener failed to time the shot properly and got a thick outside edge off his bat. The ball flew at shoulder height towards the slip cordon, where Salman Agha Ali was stationed at first slip with Iftikhar Ahmed to his right, and the completion of a catch seemed to be a given. However, in an amusic sequence of play, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan initially moved towards the Kookaburra before abandoning his attempt, before Salman half-heartedly raised his hands but failed to extend them towards the ball. All this while, Iftikhar simply peered at his colleagues in a crouched position and watched the ball sail between him and Salman onto the boundary.