IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as three Pakistan fielders abdicate all responsibility to let go sitter off Gill
Pakistan fielders left their bowlers hanging on Sunday owing to a schoolboy error|
ICC
In International cricket, one expects certain standards to be upheld by fielding teams but Pakistan keep finding ways to lower the bar with unusual errors. The side's slip cordon allowed a ball to split them in half on Sunday as no fielder committed himself to what should have been a simple grab.
India weathered through some astute bowling by Pakistan's new ball seamers to emerge unscathed at 61/0 at the end of the powerplay. Naseem Shah proved to be the most challenging proponent for the Men in Blue, almost earning a wicket off his first ball after Shaheen Afridi let go off a difficult chance, but the right-arm quick unarguably deserved a scalp in the eighth over were it not for some shambolic Pakistan fielding.
The 20-year-old banged the ball short and wide on the third delivery, tempting Gill to throw his bat hard at it, but the opener failed to time the shot properly and got a thick outside edge off his bat. The ball flew at shoulder height towards the slip cordon, where Salman Agha Ali was stationed at first slip with Iftikhar Ahmed to his right, and the completion of a catch seemed to be a given. However, in an amusic sequence of play, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan initially moved towards the Kookaburra before abandoning his attempt, before Salman half-heartedly raised his hands but failed to extend them towards the ball. All this while, Iftikhar simply peered at his colleagues in a crouched position and watched the ball sail between him and Salman onto the boundary.
Shah was left exasperated by the lack of communication between the three culprits to deny him a wicket while Twitterati took little time to throw shame at Pakistan's disreputed fielding.
Pakistan fielding at its very best
September 10, 2023
They didn't even try for the catch 🤣 #INDvsPAK
Naseem Shah is very unlucky bowler. Poor fielding by Pakistan. 💔#pakvsind2023 #PakvsInd #NaseemShah
Vintage Pakistan fielding is back guys 🥹❤️
Wtf is this pakistan fielding 😭
Pakistan fielding for you 😂😂....Vintage pakistan is back 🔥#PAKvIND
Pakistan's fielding never disappoints 😂 😂 #INDvsPAK
PAKISTAN FIELDING AT ITS BEST SIUUUU
They didn't even try for the catch 🤣 #INDvsPAK
They didn't even try for the catch 🤣 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/cUfTlo5tUb