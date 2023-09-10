WATCH | Shaheen Afridi's heartfelt congratulatory gift has Jasprit Bumrah grinning from ear to ear
Shaheen Afridi's wholesome gesture had the whole internet smiling|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
The sports field allows bonds to be formed that transcend boundaries and rivalries, a phenomenon epitomised by the current crop of Indio-Pak players. Shaheen Afridi on Sunday presented Jasprit Bumrah a congratulatory gift after the pacer recently became a father, in a thoroughly wholesome exchange.
Indian and Pakistani fans had little to cheer about on Sunday when rain played spoilsport midway through the first innings at the R Premadasa Stadium but the encounter did allow players of both teams to renew their friendships. In recent years, the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have often been captured spending time with the Men in Blue's marquee virtuosos and their latest meeting provided yet another example of the growing relationships between players of the two countries.
In a video released by Pakistan Cricket, speedster Shaheen Afridi was seen handing over a gift to his counterpart Jasprit Bumrah after the latter's wife Sanjana Ganesan recently gave birth to a child. Bumrah had missed India's group stage Asia Cup encounter against Nepal to be with his partner back home and was duly congratulated by Afridi for entering a new phase of his life. Throughout the brief exchange, the Pakistan left-arm quick hurled an array of positive messages towards Bumrah who brought out his typical smile while thanking the 23-year-old for his generosity.
The two are set to resume their on-field rivalry on Monday with the game shifted to the reserve day.
Spreading joy 🙌— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023
Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX