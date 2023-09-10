WATCH | Shaheen Afridi's heartfelt congratulatory gift has Jasprit Bumrah grinning from ear to ear

Indian and Pakistani fans had little to cheer about on Sunday when rain played spoilsport midway through the first innings at the R Premadasa Stadium but the encounter did allow players of both teams to renew their friendships. In recent years, the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have often been captured spending time with the Men in Blue's marquee virtuosos and their latest meeting provided yet another example of the growing relationships between players of the two countries.