IND vs PAK | Twitter and Virat Kohli troll Babar Azam's men for greedily throwing away last remaining DRS
Virat Kohli looked in fien nick when play resumed on Monday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Associated Press
Hope, as well as despair, often influences decisions on the field that in retrospect look extremely silly and so was the case for Pakistan on Monday. The side sent a decision upstairs after suspecting Virat Kohli had nicked a ball but was informed of the truth in very explicit terms by the batter.
India continued their innings from where they had left off in Colombo the previous day as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli aggregated their runs quickly in an unbeaten century stand. With the partnership steadily building, the Men in Green looked desperate for a scalp as was indicated by Babar Azam's decision to bring on his main strike bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi to the attack. However, the exasperation eventually gave way to the side wasting the only review they had remaining in their kitty, much to the amusement of Kohli.
The Indian talisman was up against Naseem in the 29th over and after having been struck for an elegant boundary down third man earlier in the over, the pacer decided to try and strangle the batter down the leg side. He bowled the penultimate ball of the over back of the length and decent speed, tempting the 34-year-old into a glance, but Kohli failed to connect with it as the ball rifled into Mohammad Rizwan's gloves. However, while passing Kohli, there was a slight sound, which had skipper Babar Azam as well as the bowler-keeper duo convinced of a nick. With little hesitation, Pakistan sent a decision upstairs, only for the cameras to immediately pan towards Kohli who was sporting a wide grin. The veteran had a brief exchange with Rizwan in the middle of the pitch, evidently informing his counterpart that the ball had struck his thigh pad as highlighted by the duo's laughter.
The replays confirmed Kohli's claim and Twitterati took little time to troll the Pakistan team for their poor decision making.
