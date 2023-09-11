IND vs PAK | Twitter and Virat Kohli troll Babar Azam's men for greedily throwing away last remaining DRS

The Indian talisman was up against Naseem in the 29th over and after having been struck for an elegant boundary down third man earlier in the over, the pacer decided to try and strangle the batter down the leg side. He bowled the penultimate ball of the over back of the length and decent speed, tempting the 34-year-old into a glance, but Kohli failed to connect with it as the ball rifled into Mohammad Rizwan's gloves. However, while passing Kohli, there was a slight sound, which had skipper Babar Azam as well as the bowler-keeper duo convinced of a nick. With little hesitation, Pakistan sent a decision upstairs, only for the cameras to immediately pan towards Kohli who was sporting a wide grin. The veteran had a brief exchange with Rizwan in the middle of the pitch, evidently informing his counterpart that the ball had struck his thigh pad as highlighted by the duo's laughter.