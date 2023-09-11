IND vs PAK | Twitter in awe as KL Rahul marks return with disrespectful heave for six off Shadab Khan
KL Rahul was in a destructive mood in his comeback game on Monday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Associated Press
Returning from a long injury lay-off can often have players taking their time to get into a rhythm and retract to their shells a bit in the process. However, KL Rahul was having none of that as he went gung ho in his comeback game against Pakistan, including an utterly savage shot off Shadad Khan.
India diffidently took the reins of the game when play resumed against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added to their overnight partnership of 24 to take the Men in Blue to 251/2 at the end of 40 overs. While the former took his time and was content knocking the ball around quietly in the initial stages, Rahul confidently took charge of the stand and brilliantly targeted the spinners to go on a tear. The 31-year-old, playing his first competitive game in over four months, struck two maximums and four boundaries off Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed en route to his half-century, with a shot against the former in the 35th over unarguably being the highlight of the day.
Rahul kicked off the over by sweeping the leg-spinner for a boundary and immediately putting him under pressure. Shadab responded by pitching the ball at length on off-stump with the turn-taking the Kookaburra further away from the bat. However, Rahul seemed to be waiting for the delivery as he stepped down the pitch and with his strong bottom wrist whipped the ball into the stands towards midwicket. The white rock travelled a resplendent 84 meters and while the batter maintained a steely look despite the gorgeous stroke, Shadab could not but break out into sheepish laughter in marvel at the sheer genius of his counterpart.
Shadab eventually ended with figures of 10-1-71-1, his contributions capped off with another boundary by KL Rahul, who was still at the crease on 74 at the time of writing as Twitterati heaped praise on the batter for returning from his long spell on the sidelines with a bang.
What a shot!
September 11, 2023
Unbelievable
What a six by KL RAHUL against shadab khan #AsiaCup2023 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/hxxUdyoCzU— who am I..? (@KaranAd29736913) September 11, 2023
True
Still in awe of that six over mid wicket @klrahul pic.twitter.com/6NGEA4znUK— 🍀 (@DARK369_) September 11, 2023
Mad man
KL MAD RAHUL. Still wondering how that shot went to six mann 🛐#Colombo#INDvPAK— 𝓹𓃵 (@cricloverPrayas) September 11, 2023
#KLRahulpic.twitter.com/ZIPK7sUypl
Crazy shot
If anyone needs a video.... Kl Rahul 🔥📷#INDvsPAK #BharatVsPak #KLRahul #six #AsiaCup2023 #ViratKohli #RohitSharma 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/w6KjI4rwZ7— Mahesh Dalla (@MaheshDallaPro) September 11, 2023
That was crazy
Reaction of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on that six of KL Rahul.— Muhammad Bilal (@Muhamma30476628) September 11, 2023
Unbelievable stuff this.💥💥
Credit ( Hotstar) #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK #Colombo pic.twitter.com/7p2hEKWZ57
Unbelievable
Wat a six @klrahul #KLRahul #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/fd8iMofDF0— Shivraj Meena (@Shiv_MeeNa0520) September 11, 2023
OMG!
Close enough Ft. Six of KL Rahul #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/6pOOf0R5sB— djay (@djaywalebabu) September 11, 2023
Reactions are enough
Reactions of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are enough to prove the impact of that Six by #KLRahul 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ePVeuYBN4— Bingo Bhai (@Bingo_Bhai) September 11, 2023
Superb hitting
KL Rahul after hitting unbelievable six - #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/12wSvbcmYq— dr__strange__ (@dr__strange__) September 11, 2023