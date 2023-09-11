IND vs PAK | Twitter in awe as KL Rahul marks return with disrespectful heave for six off Shadab Khan

India diffidently took the reins of the game when play resumed against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added to their overnight partnership of 24 to take the Men in Blue to 251/2 at the end of 40 overs. While the former took his time and was content knocking the ball around quietly in the initial stages, Rahul confidently took charge of the stand and brilliantly targeted the spinners to go on a tear. The 31-year-old, playing his first competitive game in over four months, struck two maximums and four boundaries off Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed en route to his half-century, with a shot against the former in the 35th over unarguably being the highlight of the day.