IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya cuts Babar Azam in half with inseaming beauty

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Babar Azam was dismissed by a Hardik Pandya beauty

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

Pakistan’s fortunes in ODI cricket in the modern era are more often than not inextricably interwoven with their skipper’s performances given his stellar record. However, it was not to be Babar Azam on Monday, as Hardik Pandya outdid him with an unplayable jaffa to place India in the driver’s seat.

India seemed to be cruising on the reserve day against Pakistan in Colombo as their new ball bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah gave them a stellar start after the batters had set a daunting target of 357. However, the game is never over for the Men in Green as long as they have Babar Azam to fall back on but Hardik Pandya handed his counterpart a rare early dismissal on Monday with a ball worthy of scalping any batter in world cricket.

The all-rounder was handed the Kookaburra immediately after the powerplay and built pressure on Babar with three successive dot balls. Pandya delivered the fourth delivery from wide of the stumps, provoking the batter to open himself up for a stroke through the offside, but the ball moved in the air a hint before unleashing true magic upon pitching. The white rock seamed in prodigiously, splitting the distance between Babar’s bat and pad before thawing into the stumps with aplomb.

Pandya was understandably ecstatic with his effort while the opposition skipper stood his ground for a moment, evidently awed at the delivery, as Twitterati heaped praise on the bowler for his absolute jaffa.

