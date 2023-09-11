IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya cuts Babar Azam in half with inseaming beauty

India seemed to be cruising on the reserve day against Pakistan in Colombo as their new ball bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah gave them a stellar start after the batters had set a daunting target of 357. However, the game is never over for the Men in Green as long as they have Babar Azam to fall back on but Hardik Pandya handed his counterpart a rare early dismissal on Monday with a ball worthy of scalping any batter in world cricket.