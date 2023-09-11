More Options

IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan channels inner Usain Bolt to hilariously outrun Hardik Pandya

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Hardik Pandya was left huffing and puffing courtesy of Ishan Kishan on Monday

ESPN Cricinf/ Getty

Most teams have their fair share of tryhards and all the evidence suggests Ishan Kishan holds the mantle for Team India. With KL Rahul taking up the keeping duties, Kishan was seen blazing around on the outfield including an instance where he left Hardik Pandya in his wake while chasing a ball.

India needed just four batters to set Pakistan a frightening target of 357 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before their bowlers kept up the good work by scalping two quick wickets before rain played spoilsport. The encounter was an important one for KL Rahul, who had last played competitive cricket on May 1, and was put to a stern test by being asked to don the wicket-keeping gloves after his century with the bat in humid conditions. These set of circumstances allowed the usually chirpy Ishan Kishan to ply his trade in the outfield instead of behind the stumps but the youngster left no stone unturned to provide entertainment to the fans with his usual enthusiastic self. The highlight of his appearance came in the ninth over, much to the embarrassment of compatriot Hardik Pandya.

Jasprit Bumrah was bowling to Fakhar Zaman and the opener punched a ball through covers to kick off the over. The Kookaburra seemed to be heading for the boundary while Pandya, stationed at mid-off, gave it a half-hearted chase, albeit Kishan had other plans. Starting at extra cover, a fair few meters behind the all-rounder, Kishan put in a mammoth sprint to follow in Pandya's shadow and eventually ended up overtaking his former Mumbai Indians teammate to restrict the Pakistan batters to three runs.

The incident raised a lot of eyebrows on social media as Twitterati had a field day with the amusing sequence of play. 

