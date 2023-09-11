IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan channels inner Usain Bolt to hilariously outrun Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya was left huffing and puffing courtesy of Ishan Kishan on Monday|
Most teams have their fair share of tryhards and all the evidence suggests Ishan Kishan holds the mantle for Team India. With KL Rahul taking up the keeping duties, Kishan was seen blazing around on the outfield including an instance where he left Hardik Pandya in his wake while chasing a ball.
India needed just four batters to set Pakistan a frightening target of 357 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before their bowlers kept up the good work by scalping two quick wickets before rain played spoilsport. The encounter was an important one for KL Rahul, who had last played competitive cricket on May 1, and was put to a stern test by being asked to don the wicket-keeping gloves after his century with the bat in humid conditions. These set of circumstances allowed the usually chirpy Ishan Kishan to ply his trade in the outfield instead of behind the stumps but the youngster left no stone unturned to provide entertainment to the fans with his usual enthusiastic self. The highlight of his appearance came in the ninth over, much to the embarrassment of compatriot Hardik Pandya.
Jasprit Bumrah was bowling to Fakhar Zaman and the opener punched a ball through covers to kick off the over. The Kookaburra seemed to be heading for the boundary while Pandya, stationed at mid-off, gave it a half-hearted chase, albeit Kishan had other plans. Starting at extra cover, a fair few meters behind the all-rounder, Kishan put in a mammoth sprint to follow in Pandya's shadow and eventually ended up overtaking his former Mumbai Indians teammate to restrict the Pakistan batters to three runs.
The incident raised a lot of eyebrows on social media as Twitterati had a field day with the amusing sequence of play.
Ishan kishan- sala batting to aayi nahi, wicket keeping ye log karva nahi rahe, bowling muje aati nahi. Iss se acha pavilion ma betha hota.#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/mG4wP0qZun— Shreyas Patel (@Shreyas82881420) September 11, 2023
In #IndiaVSPak ODIs— SAGAR سمندر (@Pitamsingh3) September 11, 2023
Ishan Kishan 1 50+ score in 1 game
KL Rahul 1 50+ score in 1 game
ZimGobar/Nepabar 0 50+ score in 6 games
Parchi Ul Haq 0 50+ scores in games
But but lumber 1 ODI Batsman 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/cacz6XinYI
Harish Rauf had shown attitude to Ishan Kishan. Today he will cry in some corner #INDvPAK— विवेक त्रिपाठी (@vtripaathi) September 11, 2023
Giving gloves to #KLRahul over #ishanKishan after game start is clearly indicate that #KLRahul is first choice as WK batsman over #IshanKishan. Am i right sir @IrfanPathan @vikrantgupta73— Mahbub (@Mahbub74139565) September 11, 2023
#Harish rauf #ishan kishan ko bahar nikal bolke khud bahar baith gya😅— yash wadhwani (@iamyounglord011) September 11, 2023
Jo isne bola tha ishan kishan ko uski ache se bharpaai hoti iski to 😂🔥#INDvPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/qsnVAFSDPJ— Nishant Sharma (@Nishantpandit_) September 11, 2023
Put ishan kishan behind the stumps, he doesn't get peer pressured into agreeing to take the reviews— P (@miissviolet) September 11, 2023
Shreyas might just have to bring some water for Ishan Kishan on the ground. Let the World Cup begin! ;) https://t.co/9PuroA4fIj— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) September 11, 2023
Ishan Kishan started Wicket-Keeping this innings but KL took over before the start of 7th over.— Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) September 11, 2023
This clearly indicates who's India's first choice WK ig 😅
I still believe "Iyer at 4 , KL at 5" #INDvPAK #AsiaCup23 #CWC23 #KLRahul