IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan channels inner Usain Bolt to hilariously outrun Hardik Pandya

India needed just four batters to set Pakistan a frightening target of 357 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before their bowlers kept up the good work by scalping two quick wickets before rain played spoilsport. The encounter was an important one for KL Rahul, who had last played competitive cricket on May 1, and was put to a stern test by being asked to don the wicket-keeping gloves after his century with the bat in humid conditions. These set of circumstances allowed the usually chirpy Ishan Kishan to ply his trade in the outfield instead of behind the stumps but the youngster left no stone unturned to provide entertainment to the fans with his usual enthusiastic self. The highlight of his appearance came in the ninth over, much to the embarrassment of compatriot Hardik Pandya.