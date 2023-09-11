IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Kohli-Rahul's record-breaking night helps India thrash Pakistan by 228 runs

Being sent in to bat first, India's opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill kept Pakistan's ferocious new-ball pair of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah at bay with clear intent. While the latter struck Afridi for six boundaries in two overs, Rohit waited for spin to come into play before thrashing Shadab Khan to all parts of the ground as both brought up their half-centuries in quick time. Their opening stand of 121 set the stage perfectly for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who showed restraint initially but when play resumed at 147/2 on the reserve day, the two took little time to break the shackles. Rahul was the first to break the shackles by punishing the opposition spinners for a flurry of boundaries and got to a run-a-ball century in his comeback game. Kohli, meanwhile, accelerated from 50 to 100 in just 29 deliveries to get to his century in just 84 balls, becoming the fastest ever to 13,000 ODI runs in the process. He capped off the innings with a maximum and two boundaries to end on 122, accumulated at a strike rate of 129.78, while the partnership remained unbeaten on 232 -- the biggest ever for India against Pakistan as well as the biggest ever in Asia Cup history.