IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Salman Agha left with a bleeding face after brutal incident

The left-arm spinner delivered a quick and flat ball on the last ball of the 21st over to which his counterpart responded with an attempted sweep. However, Salman only managed a top edge as the ball rose off his bat and struck him flush on his face. The all-rounder was not sporting a helmet, meaning there was no protective barrier to guard him from the Kookaburra and he consequently endured a cut on his left cheekbone. Blood immediately started dripping from his face and in no time a swelled patch had appeared around his nose even as the medics rushed onto the field to provide first-aid.