IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Salman Agha left with a bleeding face after brutal incident
KL Rahul checks up on a bleeding Salman Agha Ali
ESPN Cricinfo/ Associated Press
Safety and precautionary measures have come a long way in cricket in recent years but gaps in the regulations remain which can lead to ghastly scenes on the field. One such incident occurred on Monday when Salman Agha Ali endured a brutal blow to his cheekbone while attempting a sweep shot.
India were in the driver’s seat throughout against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday as a flurry of quick wickets crippled the Men in Green during a mammoth chase of 357. All hopes for the batting side rested on the shoulders of Iftikhar Ahmed and Salman Agha Ali to put together a game-saving partnership but the latter was dealt a massive blow in his attempts during an unfortunate incident off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling.
The left-arm spinner delivered a quick and flat ball on the last ball of the 21st over to which his counterpart responded with an attempted sweep. However, Salman only managed a top edge as the ball rose off his bat and struck him flush on his face. The all-rounder was not sporting a helmet, meaning there was no protective barrier to guard him from the Kookaburra and he consequently endured a cut on his left cheekbone. Blood immediately started dripping from his face and in no time a swelled patch had appeared around his nose even as the medics rushed onto the field to provide first-aid.
Despite the evident pain caused by the injury, Salman valiantly chose to continue battling and albeit, he could not contribute much to his team’s cause, the gesture certainly much praise from Twitterati.
