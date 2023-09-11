IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Siraj's eyes pop wide open in disbelief over extremely close DRS call
Mohammed Siraj missed out ona wicket in his opening spell by a whisker on Monday|
Technology has injected extreme objectivity in umpiring in cricket as opposed to its previously subjective nature which often leaves a sour taste in the players' mouths. Mohammed Siraj was denied an LBW when replays showed the ball pitching outside leg by the barest of margins, much to his shock.
India enjoyed a stellar day in Colombo on Monday as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped them post a massive total of 357 before Jasprit Bumrah scalped an early wicket upon his return to ODI cricket. The Men in Blue nearly added to their tally through Mohammad Siraj in a sensational display of new ball bowling but were left bewildered when the DRS showed the sheer margin by which they had been denied the wicket of Fakhar Zaman.
The right-arm quick was up against the opener in the eighth over and pitched the fourth ball back of a length that nibbled in after pitching. The hint of movement was enough to get the batter of southpaw who missed the line of the ball and the Kookaburra thumped into a bat, provoking the opposition to go up in loud appeal. However, the umpire stood his ground but skipper Rohit Sharma showed no hesitation in sending the decision upstairs. After the first replay, the confidence was apparent on the faces of the Indian players who were convinced they had their man, only to be crestfallen by Hawk Eye's workings. The ball tracking showed the ball had pitched just outside leg, the seam of the white rock missing the imaginary track running through the middle of the pitch by an eyelash.
Siraj appeared utterly surprised by the decision, his eyes glaring wide in disbelief, a sentiment shared by teammate Hardik Pandya who expressed his dismay at the extreme close call. Twitterati was quick to question the workings of the DRS system and quickly took to social media to epxress their frustration.
